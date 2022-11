CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Nov 17: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered 4,900 pieces of contraband yaba tablet from Shibganj frontier on Wednesday night.

BGB said, acting on a tip off, a patrol team of BGB from Chakpara Border Out Post (BOP) conducted a raid at Namochakpara frontier area about 50 yards inside Bangladesh territory from border pillar No. 183/4-S and found the yaba tablets in an abandoned condition. -BSS