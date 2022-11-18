JU decision to suspend 2 female students illegal: HC

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday declared illegal the decision of Jahangirnagar University authorities expelling two female students -- Sumaiya Binte Ikram and Anika Tabassum Mim -- on charges of physically assaulting a male student on the campus in January this year.

In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Zafar Ahmed and Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman came up with the verdict on the ground that the JU authorities did not issue any show-cause notice to the female students and did not give them any opportunity to defend themselves.

The JU syndicate at a meeting on January 26 this year decided to suspend Sumaiya and Anika for different terms for physically assaulting Md Farhad Hossain, a student of government and politics department following a brawl over walking on the right lane of a road on the campus on January 24.

Sumiya, fourth year student of anthropology department, was suspended for one year from all academic activities while her classmate Anika for six months for backing Sumaiya in the brawl and for filing a false allegation against the victim.

Later, Sumaiya and Anika filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging the legality of the JU administration's decision to suspend them from all academic activities. After hearing on the petition, the HC bench came up with the order.

Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokan appeared on behalf of the students while Advocate Nahid Mahtab represented the JU during the hearing on the petition.















