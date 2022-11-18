Govt turns villages to towns: Amu

JHALOKATI, Nov 17: Awami League (AL) Advisory Council Member and 14-party Alliance Spokesperson Amir Hossain Amu on Thursday said the government has turned villages into towns.

"The government has constructed roads, bridges and culverts across the country but BNP did not do such works in the country," he told a meeting while inaugurating Nalchity Upazila Complex in the district.

The government is providing various support for them.

During the meeting, Amu distributed seeds and fertilizers among farmers.

He said the AL government is a farmers-friendly one and the AL comes to state power, it works for the country and its people.

President of District AL Sarder Md Shah Alam, General Secretary and Zilla Parishad Chairman Advocate Khan Saifullah Ponir, Nalchity Upazila Parishad Chairman Siddiqur Rahman, Upazila AL President Toslim Uddin Chowdhury and Nalchity Pouro Mayor Abdul Waheed Khan, among others, were present. -BSS











