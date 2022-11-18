Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 November, 2022, 10:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Govt turns villages to towns: Amu

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

JHALOKATI, Nov 17: Awami League (AL) Advisory Council Member and 14-party Alliance Spokesperson Amir Hossain Amu on Thursday said the government has turned villages into towns.
"The government has constructed roads, bridges and culverts across the country but BNP did not do such works in the country," he told a meeting while inaugurating Nalchity Upazila Complex in the district.
The government is providing various support for them.
During the meeting, Amu distributed seeds and fertilizers among farmers.
He said the AL government is a farmers-friendly one and the AL comes to state power, it works for the country and its people.
President of District AL Sarder Md Shah Alam, General Secretary and Zilla Parishad Chairman Advocate Khan Saifullah Ponir, Nalchity Upazila Parishad Chairman Siddiqur Rahman, Upazila AL President Toslim Uddin Chowdhury and Nalchity Pouro Mayor Abdul Waheed Khan, among others, were present.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IIUC, UITM Malaysia sign MoU
An MoU was signed between International Islamic University Chittagong
4,900 Yaba tablets recovered in Chapainawabganj
The closing ceremony of Fire Service Week-22 and medal distribution programme
JU decision to suspend 2 female students illegal: HC
Govt turns villages to towns: Amu
Prof Kashem new VC of KAU
Mahbub Jamil passes away


Latest News
AL Advisory Council's meeting Saturday
U-19 cricket: Bangladesh, Pakistan T20 series ends in a draw
Nora Fatehi arrives in Dhaka
BNP's mass rally in Sylhet city Saturday
Asaduzzaman, Amit Saha discuss security-related issues
Man drowns in ditch in Rajbari
People will resist if BNP tries to create anarchy: Hasan
Bangladesh reports 19 Covid cases
FDA approves first drug to delay type 1 diabetes onset
Abed Sarker wants to expand ‘Swadhin Uddyakta’
Most Read News
Japanese envoy’s remark on police’s role in polls “uncalled for”: Cops’ associations
Soybean oil price up by Tk 12 a litre, sugar by Tk 13 a kg
BGMEA honors non-resident Bangladeshis with NRB Award
Japanese envoy tells 'real truth' about last general elections: Fakhrul
Convocation costume distributed in poly bags not acceptable: VC Akhtaruzzaman
DU set to hold its 53rd convocation Saturday
PM urges Kuwait to expedite building petroleum refinery in Bangladesh
Novoair starts Rajshahi-Cox's Bazar direct flight
No dollar crisis from January: BB Governor
Man commits suicide in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft