

Analysis of poverty from gender perspective



Gender refers to culturally, socially, and politically negotiated roles of men and women in society and in relationship to each other. It is different from being male or female, i.e. it is different to sex. It is the relations of power between women and men which are revealed in a range of practices, ideas, and representations, including the division of labour, roles, and resources between women and men, and the ascribing to them of different abilities, attitudes, desires, personality traits, behavioural patterns, and so on.



Then, as poverty line/monetary approach does not always reveal the actual picture of gender dimensions of poverty, some other approaches along with monetary approach like capability approach, social exclusion approach, participation approach and human poverty approach is needed to define and analyze poverty. However, different concepts have explored that poverty encompasses material want or lacking, hunger, exhaustion, segregation, refusal, separation, vulnerability, dissatisfaction, grievance, disgrace, remorse, stigma, mistrust, uncertainty, experience of powerlessness and voicelessness.



Whether measured by income/consumption or the broader array of entitlements/capabilities indicators, the incidence of poverty among women appears to be on the increase. The qualitative and quantitative measures of 'entitlements' and 'capabilities' of women cover social indicators such as literacy, life expectancy, primary and secondary enrolments, access to health care, maternal mortality rates, access to land or employment, wage differences, time-use, average age of first marriage (or % teenage girls ever married or pregnant), fertility rates, the sex ratio, and the extant of prostitution".



One of the main causes of gendered poverty is the discrimination against or unequal treatment with women. Gender differences are fundamental feature of social exclusion and poverty. Secondly, traditional societal gender norms and power imbalance hinder women to enjoy economic freedom and participate in decision making process within the household even if they are income earner in the family. Thirdly, unpaid care giving whether full or part time, heightens women's risk of poverty across lifespan. Child rearing, caring and other family responsibilities contribute to gender based poverty.



Lacking in education is another way of being restricted from the access to various types of resources. The World Development Report: Gender, Equality and Development (2012) showed that women get less access to education and skill development training and get less opportunity to enter into formal employment which results in economic dependency. Again, gender inequalities - inequalities in wage rates, female employment in low wage occupations and lower wage rates in female occupations - are main reasons of gender-poverty. Moreover, female headed household face more acute obstacles and disadvantages than male headed household. In the female-headed household women face intergenerational transmission of poverty because they only get ill paid jobs due to their incomplete education and could not be able to ensure standard childcare of their children.



As discussed earlier that poverty of women can be partially determined by income but other dimensions like time poverty, asset poverty and power poverty are also crucial to understand gendered poverty. Because, income poverty may be lessened by participating in income earning tasks, but these will limit their time for taking care of themselves. Combination of outside employment and domestic work may create extra pressure on the women leading to inadequate rest and health care which may result in monetary poverty. Time poverty can be understood in terms of the lack of adequate time to sleep and rest�a person who lacks adequate time to sleep and rest, lives and works in a state of time poverty. Women spend much more time on productive work than men but in case of counted productive work men's percentage is higher than women.



Authority, agency and decision making power within the family and in the society are determined by gender power relations. Then, individual may live in affluent family and may be income earner but may not be able enjoy their economic autonomy to satisfy their needs. Even if women get access to resources, the situation under which women get access to resources, amount of resources, level of control over those and the responsibilities associated with it make them vulnerable to poverty. So, less economic autonomy is one of the fundamental dimensions of gendered poverty. Moreover, among the women who try to establish her property rights, is defamed by calling selfish and egotistic by community in many societies. Even in many societies family property and inheritance law creates hindrance to women's control over resources. So, they live in a state of asset poverty.



To sum up, gender differences and inequalities exist between women and men and these inequalities confirm that women are at far greater risk of poverty than men and their experience of poverty is more severe than men. In short, sex division in labour market - formal or informal; assigning women to low paid, hazardous and odd jobs; inequal power relations in home and outer world; assigning unpaid family and domestic responsibilities to women; low access to education, healthcare, and other social and material resources compel women to experience severe poverty. So, multidimensional forms of poverty - income poverty, asset poverty, power poverty, time poverty, social exclusion, denial of human rights, etc. - experienced by women are rooted in gender and gender relations.

The writer studied MSc International Development at University of Birmingham, United Kingdom











