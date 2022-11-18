

Problems of dispersed township



Problems of dispersed township: Nevertheless, a taste of the difficulties came my way in a mild manner soon. There were whispers that the two major student organisations were in confrontation. The Awami League-backed East Pakistan Students' League and the left leaning East Pakistan Students' Union were about to come into clash. Theatres of these heightening tension were the colleges and high schools. These situations were being managed by the authorities of the institutions concerned. Although there was no major difference between the two organisations on the issue of Bengali self-assertion and the securing of Bengali rights, there was a certain difference of ideological orientation. The Students' League was a centrist nationalist organisation while the Students' Union was avowedly leftist. During 1969, on account of the tremendous rise of Bengali nationalism and relatively progressive ideologies the pro-establishment rightist political and student parties were in a comparatively weaker position. Consequently, the competition and clash for increasing their respective areas of command and influence remained restricted mainly to the centre and the left. This trend and tendency could be marked in all important centres of habitation. Brahmanbaria was no exception.



Agitated students in front of SDO's bungalow: I, however, came to learn of the disturbing development in a dramatic event. It was 8:30 in the evening and I sat down to dinner with wife Sufia and sons Nipu and Topu. Cook Khaleque was serving. Suddenly there was an uproar in the compound in front of my official residence. There were repeated and loud shouts of slogans extolling the Students' League. As already mentioned, in the late 1960s and the early 1970s, the civil administrators such as the sub-divisional officer and deputy commissioner did not have any security guard, armed or otherwise, in their official residences. They had, thus, no protection save that of the secure heritage of centuries which guarded them against wayward civil disturbance and violence. Thus, while a bit jarred by the slogans and shouts of the assembled students, I decided to go out and face them. My wife Sufia was naturally nervous. The cook Khaleque strongly urged me not to confront the agitated crowd. Ignoring these pleas, I opened the front door and found a sizeable group of highly excited students led by someone who looked familiar.



As I asked him, 'What has happened? Why are you so agitated?' I realised that the leader was none other than my former class friend in Dhaka college, Lutful Hye Sacchu. After graduating, he became a prominent member of the Awami League and had a strong hold on the Students' League, especially in Brahmanbaria. His presence gave me an advantage beyond imagination. I told him, 'Please, ask your followers to calm down and I shall do the needful to redress their grievances.' I was addressing Sacchu with the familiar term 'tumi.' So was he. The students were surprised but cooled down. Perhaps, they thought that a SDO friendly to their leader would be to their advantage. It is worth mentioning here that years later, in the liberated Bangladesh, Sacchu became a lawmaker as the Awami League member of Jatiya Sangsad for Brahmanbaria. I met him in Brahmanbaria town on May 8, 2010. He was chief guest in the inauguration of a branch of the finance company of which I was the chairman. Unfortunately, he breathed his last shortly afterwards.



On that memorable night in 1969, however, Sacchu clearly explained the reason why the Students' Leaguers had come in a procession to my residence. He said that following scattered minor clashes between the Students' League and the Students' Union, the latter had to withdraw from the town where the Students' League was strong. Nevertheless, after sunset, the Students' Union mobilised agitated supporters from surrounding villages and were attacking the Students' Leaguers. There was, thus, a law and order situation in the town and the administration needed to do something. I assured Sacchu and his followers that I would take immediate action but they should maintain peace. On my assurance, they calmly dispersed.

The import of the observations of Brigadier El Idrus came alive to me within a week of his visit to Brahmanbaria. As mentioned, his trip along the north-eastern frontier of the then East Pakistan in November 1969 was for the purpose of reconnaissance. In his words, it was for surveying the security and defence potential of key point installations in case of a civil war-like situation. The brigadier was worried at the scattered and dispersed locations of the KPIs in Brahmanbaria as in other mufassil towns. I told him that the locations of the KPIs looked different to him as he came from northern areas of the sub-continent where villages and towns were in central clusters with farmland around them. Since the rural areas of East Bengal were with dispersed habitations, the towns too reflected this pattern. Thus, while SDO and SDPO residences were at one end, the court building, the police line and the sub-jail were on the other with the railway station in the middle. In a situation of civil unrest and conflict, these were difficult to defend. The brigadier and I agreed on that point although at that time neither of us could envisage what would happen during the liberation war in 1971. 