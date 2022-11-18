Farmers get seeds, fertiliser in seven districts



Kalai Upazila Parishad Chairman Minfuzur Rahman Milon distributed seeds and fertiliser among 4,020 small and marginal farmers in Joypurhat on Wednesday. photo: observer

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A total of 3,200 underprivileged farmers of Fulbari Upazila in the district have been given mustard seeds and chemical fertiliser to provide them assistance.

Fulbari Upazila administration and the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) jointly distributed those agricultural components among the farmers at a programme held on the Upazila Parishad premises on Thursday morning.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Ataur Rahman inaugurated the programme as the chief guest while Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Riaz Uddin was in the chair.

Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Manju Roy Chowdhury, its Female Vice-Chairman Neeru Samsunnahar, Upazila Agriculture Officer Krishibid Rumman Akter and Upazila Executive Engineer Mizanur Rahman, among others, were also present on the occasion.

It is mentionable that, each farmer received one kilogram of mustard seeds, 10 kilograms of DAP and 10 kilograms of MOP fertilisers from the officials.

RAJSHAHI: The DAE distributed seeds and chemical fertilisers among the small and marginal farmers in Charghat Upazila of the district.

The distribution programme was held on Charghat Upazila Parishad premises on Tuesday.

This initiative was taken under the incentive programme for the financial year 2022-23.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Fakrul Islam, UNO Sohrab Hossain, Upazila Agriculture Officer Lutfun Nahar, Senior Upazila Fisheries Officer Wali Ullah Mollah and Upazila Secondary Education Officer Zainal Abedin, among others, were also present during the distribution.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Lutfun Nahar said that a total of 3,400 small and marginal farmers of 6 unions and one municipality in the upazila received seeds and chemical fertilisers to increase the production of mustard, wheat, sunflower, corn, khesari, winter onion, mung bean and lentil under the programme.

FARIDPUR: Seeds and fertilisers were distributed among 3,225 farmers in Saltha Upazila of the district under the Agricultural Incentive Programme in the financial year 2022-23.

Upazila DAE organized the distribution programme at the Upazila Parishad conference room on Tuesday morning.

Saltha Upazila Parishad Panel Chairman Rupa Begum was present as the chief guest with Saltha UNO Md Aktar Hossain Shaheen in the chair.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Jeebanshu Das, Upazila Fisheries Officer Rajeeb Roy, Upazila Social Service Officer Syed Fazle Rabbi Noman and Upazila JIKA Officer Rifat Riaz, among others, were also present at the programme.

Each farmer was given 10 kgs of DAP and 5 kgs of MOP fertilisers with seeds of different varieties.

NOAKHALI: Fertiliser and seeds were distributed among the small and marginal farmers in Subarnachar Upazila of the district under the incentive programme for crop cultivation and production for the season 2022-23.

Subarnachar Upazila DAE organized the distribution programme at the Upazila Farmers' hall room on Monday afternoon.

Subarnachar Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Farhad Hossain Bahar was present as the chief guest and Upazila Agriculture Officer Harun Ur Rashid was the keynote speaker at the programme conducted by Upazila Plant Conservation Officer Kamal Uddin.

Upazila Fisheries Officer Khorshed Alam, Upazila Project Implementation Officer Kausar Ahmed and Women Affairs Officer ATM Mohitul Islam, among others, were also present during the distribution.

MYMENSINGH: A total of 6,740 farmers of Fulbaria Upazila in the district have been given seeds and chemical fertilisers for the fiscal year 2022-23 with the slogan 'Krishi-e Samriddhi'.

The assistance has been provided among the underprivileged and marginal farmers under the incentive programme to increase the cultivation and production of wheat, maize, mustard, sunflower, groundnut, onion, mung bean, lentil and lathyrus sativus (khesari) crops this season.

Among the farmers, 4,500 got mustard seeds, 980 vegetables, 870 wheat, 350 maize, 15 sunflower, 10 groundnut and 15 onion.

Earlier, Moslem Uddin, MP, president of the Government Promises Implementation Committee, inaugurated the distribution programme at the Upazila Parishad auditorium in the morning.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Krishibid Rakib Al Rana, Mymensingh District Council Member Prof Farzana Sharmin Beauty and other officials were also present at that time.

MANDA, NAOGAON: Fertiliser and mustard seeds were distributed among 4,000 marginal farmers under the incentive programme in Manda Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Manda Upazila DAE organized a distribution programme on the Upazila Parishad premises in the morning.

Manda UNO Abu Bakkar Siddique, Upazila Agriculture Officer Shayla Sharmin, Assistant Agriculture Extension Officer Ashutosh Sarkar, Plant Conservation Officer Md Shahidullah, Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officers Abdus Samad, Abdul Latif, Bulbul Ahmed and Nazmul Haque, among others, were also present during the distribution.

Each farmer was given 1 kgs of mustard seeds along with 10 kgs of DAP and 10 kgs of MOP fertiliser. 