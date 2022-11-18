Two unnatural deaths in two dists

Two people have died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Narayanganj and Sirajganj, recently.

NARAYANGANJ: A worker died as a gas cylinder exploded at a dockyard in Rupganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Nuruzzaman, a resident of Dohar area in Dhaka.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Rupganj Police Station Shahidul Islam Khan said the gas cylinder exploded at Shanghai-8 ship at King Fisher Dockyard in Darikandi area at around 10 am, leaving three workers of the ship severely injured

The injured were rushed to US Bangla Medical College and Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Nuruzzaman dead.

Two other injured persons are Shahidul and Yunus Mia.

The body of the deceased has been recovered and sent to Narayanganj Sadar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.

SIRAJGANJ: A minor boy has died in an unnatural incident in Kazipur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Rafi, 3, son of Raqib Hossain, a resident of Sonamukhi Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a pea nut got stuck with Rafi's throat while he was trying to eat it in the house at night.

The family members rushed him to Kazipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the child to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) as his condition deteriorated further.

Later on, Rafi died at around 10:30pm on the way to the SZRMCH.









