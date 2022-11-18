Digital Innovation Fair in Dinajpur

NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR, Nov 17: A day-long Digital Innovation Fair was held in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Nawabganj Upazila administration organized the fair at Government Pilot High School in the upazila.

Nawabganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer MM Ashik Reza inaugurated the fair in the morning.

Assistant Commissioner (Land) Kamruzzaman Sarkar, Officer-in-Charge of Nawabganj Police Station Ferdous Wahid, Upazila Social Service Officer Shubhra Prakash Chakraborty, Upazila Secondary Education Officer Deepak Kumar Bhowmik and Upazila Public Health Engineer Amir Hossain, among others, were also present at that time.

In the fair, various government departments, banks, NGOs, entrepreneurs displayed their activities through 12 stalls.












