Friday, 18 November, 2022, 10:44 PM
46th death anniv of Maulana Bhashani held in Tangail

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

Special munajat being offered on the grave of Mawlana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani to mark his 46th death anniversary in Tangail on Thursday. photo: observer

Special munajat being offered on the grave of Mawlana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani to mark his 46th death anniversary in Tangail on Thursday. photo: observer

TANGAIL, Nov 17: The 46th death anniversary of Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani was observed in the district on Thursday.
Wreaths were placed at the grave of Maulana Bhasani in the morning by Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Md Farhad Hossain of Maulana Bhashani Science and Technology University. At that that time, pro-VC Professor Dr A R M Solaiman, dean, registrar, proctors, teachers, students, officials and employees of the university were present.
Different political parties including District Awami League, BNP, Jatiya Party and socio-cultural organizations also placed wreaths at his shrine. People started to gather the shrine since      morning.
Awami Muslim League was founded by Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani. On this day in 1976, he breathed his last at Dhaka's PG Hospital (now Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University). He was laid down in Tangail District.


