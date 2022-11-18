46th death anniv of Maulana Bhashani held in Tangail



Special munajat being offered on the grave of Mawlana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani to mark his 46th death anniversary in Tangail on Thursday. photo: observer

Wreaths were placed at the grave of Maulana Bhasani in the morning by Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Md Farhad Hossain of Maulana Bhashani Science and Technology University. At that that time, pro-VC Professor Dr A R M Solaiman, dean, registrar, proctors, teachers, students, officials and employees of the university were present.

Different political parties including District Awami League, BNP, Jatiya Party and socio-cultural organizations also placed wreaths at his shrine. People started to gather the shrine since morning.

Awami Muslim League was founded by Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani. On this day in 1976, he breathed his last at Dhaka's PG Hospital (now Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University). He was laid down in Tangail District.











