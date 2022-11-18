28th founding anniv of Pirojpur Bani celebrated

PIROJPUR, November 17: The 28th founding anniversary of weekly Pirojpur Bani was celebrated in the district on Thursday.

A discussion meeting was organised in Pirojpur Press Club (PPC) as part of the anniversary function.

PPC President Rezaul Islam Shamim presided over the discussion meeting attended by newly promoted SP Molla Azad Hossain as the chief guest and Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Monira Parvin as the special guest.

Among others, General Secretary (GS) of district Shilpakala Academy Ziaul Ahsan Gazi, GS of District Sports Association Golam Mawla Nakib, founding editor and publisher of the weekly AK Azad, Senior Journalist Mahamud Hosen Sukur, MA Rabbni Feroj and ZiaulAhsan spoke at the discussion meeting.

Speakers said, local newspapers can play a vital role in making the society more informative and creative with moral and social values.











