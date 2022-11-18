Video
Home Countryside

Programmes set to celebrate Victory Day in Khulna

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Nov 17: The district administration set programmes to celebrate the 52nd
Victory Day on December 16, pledging to establish a non-communal and prosperous Bangladesh with the spirit of Liberation War.
To observe the day, an elaborate programme has been taken up at a preparatory meeting on Wednesday  in the conference room of deputy commissioner with DC Md Moniruzzaman Talukder in the chair.
Elites, officials, educationists, journalists, political and cultural activists of the city attended the meeting.
The programmes of the day included placing of wreaths at the Gallyamary Monument just after sunrise on December 16. The day will be heralded by 31-gun salutes at dawn at Khulna Police Line in Boyra area in the city.
Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md. Zillur Rahman Chowdhury will hoist the national flag at Khulna Zilla Stadium and will take salute from the parade.
Khulna Shishu Academy will organize an art competition for children on the occasion. Sports competition for women will be held at Pioneer Secondary Girls School while rare picture display on Liberation War and books display will be held at Umesh Chandra Public Library.
A discussion meeting will be held at Shaheed Hadis Park followed by a cultural programme. A reception programme to the freedom fighters and children of martyred freedom fighters will be held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner.
Hoisting of national flag atop all public and private buildings at dawn and placing of wreaths by the people of all walks of life at the Gallyamary Monument on the day.
Special prayers will be offered at mosques, temples, churches and other religious institutions, seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of the country. Improved diet will be served in all hospitals, orphanage centres and jail to mark the day.
State-run Khulna Betar will broadcast special programmes while the local newspapers will bring out special supplements on the occasion.
A discussion meeting on life and sketch of Bir Shreshtha Ruhul Amin will be held at Rupsha Ghat on December 17.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft