Literature Fair held in Patuakhali

PATUAKHALI, Nov 17: A two-day Literature Fair was opened in the district on Wednesday morning.

Patuakhali District administration organized the fair on the DC Square Ground in the town.

A discussion meenting was held on the occasion of the inauguration of the fair.

Kazi Kaniz Sultana Helen, MP, attended the fair as the chief guest with Patuakhali Deputy Commissioner Md Kamal Hossain in the chair.

The fair was inaugurated by Director General of Bangla Academy Mohammad Nurul Huda.

Ministry of Culture Additional Secretary Asim Chandra Dey, Superintendent of Police Saidul Islam, District Awami League Vice-president Shahjahan Khan, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Advocate Golam Sarwar, Sammilita Sangskritik Jote President Swapan Banerjee and Patuakhali Press Club General Secretary Mujahid Prince were present as special guests at the fair.











