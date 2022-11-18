Three murdered in three dists

Three people including a minor child have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Bogura, Sherpur and Mymensingh, recently.

BOGURA: A man was beaten to death allegedly by his neighbours in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Neel Kanta, 55, son of late Bhabani Kanta, a resident of Ashekpur Village in the upazila.

Police arrested one of the accused Reba Rani, 50, in this regard after a case had been filed by the deceased's wife China Rani with Shajahanpur Police Station (PS).

According to the complaint, Reba along with her son Mohon, 22, allegedly beat Neel Kanta on the yard at around 8:30am over drawing milk from a cow, leaving him critically injured.

Later on, Neel Kanta succumbed to his injuries on the way to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A man was beaten to death allegedly by his brother-in-law in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Albert Sangma, 40, a resident of Hatipagar Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nalitabari PS Emdadul Haque said Albert's brother-in-law Utsob Sangma struck his head with a stick at around 9pm at one stage of an altercation after Albert returned home in a drunken state.

He was rescued in critical condition and taken to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

A case was filed by the deceased's wife Shuva with Nalitabari PS accusing Utsob in this regard.

Following this, the law enforcers have arrested the accused from the house at night, the OC added.

MYMENSINGH: A minor child was chopped to death by his mentally-imbalanced uncle in Ishwarganj Upazila of the district on Saturday last.

The deceased was identified as Naeem Mia, 5, a resident of Debesthan Village under Razibpur Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Ishwarganj PS OC Pirjada Sheikh Moschhinur Rahman said Abdul Barek, maternal uncle of the deceased, is a mentally-imbalanced man. He was chained at home for nearly 10 years. The family members freed him from the chain about three months back. Being freed, he fled away from the house.

On Saturday noon, he came to the house and all of a sudden, chopped his nephew Naeem to death.

Knowing the matter, locals caught Abdul Barek and handed him over to police, the OC added.











