Two ‘commit suicide’ in Gaibandha, Noakhali

Two people including a woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Gaibandha, in two days.

NOAKHALI: A sexagenarian man killed himself after consuming pesticides in Hatiya Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Uddin, 65, a resident of Adarsha Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Hatiya Police Station (PS) Shafiqul Islam said Kamal got ill after consuming pesticides, used in the paddy fields to kill insects, at around 10:30pm on Tuesday to get relief from abdominal pain.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Hatiya Upazila Health Complex.

Later on, he died at the hospital at around 3am on Wednesday while undergoing treatment, the SI added.

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Jannati Begum, 22, wife of Nurul Islam, a resident of Bhogobanpur Village under Bhatgram Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Sadullapur PS SI Abdul Goffar said Jannati Begum drank poison in the house at noon following a family feud.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed the housewife to Sadullapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Jannati to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.

Later on, Jannati Begum died at night on the way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Wednesday morning and sent it to Gaibandha Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Sadullapur PS in this regard, the SI added.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Pradip Kumar Roy confirmed the incident.











