Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 November, 2022, 10:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in Gaibandha, Noakhali

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Gaibandha, in two days.
NOAKHALI: A sexagenarian man killed himself after consuming pesticides in Hatiya Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Kamal Uddin, 65, a resident of Adarsha Village in the upazila.
Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Hatiya Police Station (PS) Shafiqul Islam said Kamal got ill after consuming pesticides, used in the paddy fields to kill insects, at around 10:30pm on Tuesday to get relief from abdominal pain.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Hatiya Upazila Health Complex.
Later on, he died at the hospital at around 3am on Wednesday while undergoing treatment, the SI added.
SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Jannati Begum, 22, wife of Nurul Islam, a resident of Bhogobanpur Village under Bhatgram Union in the upazila.
Quoting locals, Sadullapur PS SI Abdul Goffar said Jannati Begum drank poison in the house at noon following a family feud.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed the housewife to Sadullapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Jannati to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.
Later on, Jannati Begum died at night on the way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the body on Wednesday morning and sent it to Gaibandha Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case was filed with Sadullapur PS in this regard, the SI added.
Officer-in-Charge of the PS Pradip Kumar Roy confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farmers get seeds, fertiliser in seven districts
Two unnatural deaths in two dists
Digital Innovation Fair in Dinajpur
46th death anniv of Maulana Bhashani held in Tangail
28th founding anniv of Pirojpur Bani celebrated
Programmes set to celebrate Victory Day in Khulna
Literature Fair held in Patuakhali
Three murdered in three dists


Latest News
AL Advisory Council's meeting Saturday
U-19 cricket: Bangladesh, Pakistan T20 series ends in a draw
Nora Fatehi arrives in Dhaka
BNP's mass rally in Sylhet city Saturday
Asaduzzaman, Amit Saha discuss security-related issues
Man drowns in ditch in Rajbari
People will resist if BNP tries to create anarchy: Hasan
Bangladesh reports 19 Covid cases
FDA approves first drug to delay type 1 diabetes onset
Abed Sarker wants to expand ‘Swadhin Uddyakta’
Most Read News
Japanese envoy’s remark on police’s role in polls “uncalled for”: Cops’ associations
Soybean oil price up by Tk 12 a litre, sugar by Tk 13 a kg
BGMEA honors non-resident Bangladeshis with NRB Award
Japanese envoy tells 'real truth' about last general elections: Fakhrul
Convocation costume distributed in poly bags not acceptable: VC Akhtaruzzaman
DU set to hold its 53rd convocation Saturday
PM urges Kuwait to expedite building petroleum refinery in Bangladesh
Novoair starts Rajshahi-Cox's Bazar direct flight
No dollar crisis from January: BB Governor
Man commits suicide in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft