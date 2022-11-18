Women labourers victims of wage disparity at Gurudaspur



Female labourers at the mobile haat in Noyabazar under Gurudaspur Upazila. photo: observer

According to field sources, in a compelling condition, women are joining hard work in the agriculture sector. They are working along with men simultaneously. But they are getting lesser wages than men.

Student Anima Oraon is also a victim of such wage disparity. At the time of her HSC form fill-up, there was no money in their family. It was very difficult for them to survive on the daily wage earning of her mother Anjana Oaron.

So her mother failed to raise money for her form fill-up. But Anima was adamant about continuing her education. As her mother was hiccupping to run their family amid soaring prices of essentials, Anima sold her labour advance to a village Mahajan to make her fill up the form. She sold her labour at a poor price. This money was paid for form fill-up.

Anima secured a good result in SSC. But before admission to college, she started working on an agriculture farm to pay the advance money taken from the Mahajan.

Anima sold her advance labour at Tk 200 per day three months back. If she would not sell her labour at that time, she would get Tk 250-300 per day. This wage is also lesser than the male labourer's wages. Anima is an example of wage disparity between men and women. Doing the same work, a male labourer gets Tk 300-400. Anima demanded change to the so-called wage disparity.

A visit found such wage disparity at different fields and houses in the district.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, women labourers said, they are not only facing wage disparity but also subject to repression by owners.

Women were seen weeding in garlic fields and rearing paddy fields.

Amena, Razia, Manisha, and others said, they are getting Tk 150-250 while male labourers get a double wage.

Ethnic women Shyamoli Rani and Kumaru Alpana Rani said, they are working from morning to 4 pm but at a nominal wage.

Sumati Mahato of Chapila Union said, "This time of the year we have to sell advance labour for survival amid a financial crisis. In a compelling condition, we have to take loans at a high interest rate, and many become indebted."

Deputy Director (DD) of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Natore Md Abdul Wadud said, the government will have to come forward in eradicating wage disparity in agriculture work.

If women are given recognition on a priority basis abiding by the labour act, the societal consciousness will improve, and women's wage disparity will come down, he added.

Also, the country will be self-reliant, the DAE DD maintained.











