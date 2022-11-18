Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 November, 2022, 10:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Women labourers victims of wage disparity at Gurudaspur

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

Female labourers at the mobile haat in Noyabazar under Gurudaspur Upazila. photo: observer

Female labourers at the mobile haat in Noyabazar under Gurudaspur Upazila. photo: observer

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Nov 17: Women wage disparity is continuing unabated in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district.
According to field sources, in a compelling condition, women are joining hard work in the agriculture sector. They are working along with men simultaneously. But they are getting lesser wages than men.  
Student Anima Oraon is also a victim of such wage disparity.  At the time of her HSC form fill-up, there was no money in their family. It was very difficult for them to survive on the daily wage earning of her mother Anjana Oaron.  
So her mother failed to raise money for her form fill-up.     But Anima was adamant about continuing her education. As her mother was hiccupping to run their family amid soaring prices of essentials, Anima sold her labour advance to a village Mahajan to make her fill up the form. She sold her labour at a poor price. This money was paid for form fill-up.
Anima secured a good result in SSC. But before admission to college, she started working on an agriculture farm to pay the advance money taken from the Mahajan.
Anima sold her advance labour at Tk 200 per day three months back. If she would not sell her labour at that time, she would get Tk 250-300 per day. This wage is also lesser than the male labourer's wages. Anima is an example of wage disparity between men and women. Doing the same work, a male labourer gets Tk 300-400. Anima demanded change to the so-called wage disparity.
A visit found such wage disparity at different fields and houses in the district.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, women labourers said, they are not only facing wage disparity but also subject to repression by owners.
Women were seen weeding in garlic fields and rearing paddy fields.
Amena, Razia, Manisha, and others said, they are getting Tk 150-250 while male labourers get a double wage.
Ethnic women Shyamoli Rani and Kumaru Alpana Rani said, they are working from morning to 4 pm but at a nominal wage.
Sumati Mahato of Chapila Union said, "This time of the year we have to sell advance labour for survival amid a financial crisis. In a compelling condition, we have to take loans at a high interest rate, and many become indebted."
Deputy Director (DD) of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Natore Md Abdul Wadud said,  the government will have to come forward in eradicating wage disparity in agriculture work.
If women are given recognition on a priority basis abiding by the labour act, the societal consciousness will improve, and women's wage disparity will come down, he added.
Also, the country will be self-reliant, the DAE DD maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farmers get seeds, fertiliser in seven districts
Two unnatural deaths in two dists
Digital Innovation Fair in Dinajpur
46th death anniv of Maulana Bhashani held in Tangail
28th founding anniv of Pirojpur Bani celebrated
Programmes set to celebrate Victory Day in Khulna
Literature Fair held in Patuakhali
Three murdered in three dists


Latest News
AL Advisory Council's meeting Saturday
U-19 cricket: Bangladesh, Pakistan T20 series ends in a draw
Nora Fatehi arrives in Dhaka
BNP's mass rally in Sylhet city Saturday
Asaduzzaman, Amit Saha discuss security-related issues
Man drowns in ditch in Rajbari
People will resist if BNP tries to create anarchy: Hasan
Bangladesh reports 19 Covid cases
FDA approves first drug to delay type 1 diabetes onset
Abed Sarker wants to expand ‘Swadhin Uddyakta’
Most Read News
Japanese envoy’s remark on police’s role in polls “uncalled for”: Cops’ associations
Soybean oil price up by Tk 12 a litre, sugar by Tk 13 a kg
BGMEA honors non-resident Bangladeshis with NRB Award
Japanese envoy tells 'real truth' about last general elections: Fakhrul
Convocation costume distributed in poly bags not acceptable: VC Akhtaruzzaman
DU set to hold its 53rd convocation Saturday
PM urges Kuwait to expedite building petroleum refinery in Bangladesh
Novoair starts Rajshahi-Cox's Bazar direct flight
No dollar crisis from January: BB Governor
Man commits suicide in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft