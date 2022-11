Police officers stop cars on November 17 at the entrance to eastern Poland











Police officers stop cars on November 17 at the entrance to eastern Poland village of Przewodow where a missile strike killed two men two days ago, near the border with war-ravaged Ukraine. Two men aged about 60 were killed when a missile hit the southeastern Polish village of Przewodow, some six kilometres (four miles) from the Ukrainian border, on Tuesday afternoon. photo : AFP