Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 November, 2022, 10:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Israel's Netanyahu agrees to legalise West Bank settler outposts

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

RAMALLAH, Nov 17:  Benjamin Netanyahu, currently tasked with forming a new Israeli government after his coalition won elections earlier this month, has pledged to legalise dozens of illegal settler outposts in the occupied West Bank, after a meeting with far-right, controversial politician Itamar Ben-Gvir.
The two met on Wednesday, during which they agreed to retroactively legalise the outposts within 60 days of the government being sworn in, according to Israeli media.
Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party said in a statement after a meeting with Ben-Gvir's Jewish Power party that the two politicians made "significant advancements".
However, even if a deal has been made, there is no guarantee it would pass the required number of votes in Israel's parliament (Knesset) to be implemented.
Among the outposts to be legalised under the plan is Homesh, a controversial settlement that was evacuated in 2005, located between the Palestinian cities of Nablus and Jenin. It lies on Route 60 - the main north-south highway in the occupied West Bank, which is used by Palestinians and Jewish settlers.
All Israeli settlements, including outposts, are illegal under international law. Israel however considers only outposts as illegal under its own laws, claiming that they were built by individual settlers or settler groups, and not by the government.
Dozens of reports by monitoring and rights groups have shown that the Israeli government provides infrastructure, support and funding for settlers to build outposts. In addition, the Israeli government has over the past few years retroactively legalised many outposts and has passed legislation that makes it easier to         do so.
Netanyahu, who was unseated after 12 years in power in 2021, was formally tasked on Sunday by Israeli President Isaac Herzog with forming a government.
His Likud party and ultra-nationalist allies including Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich of the Religious Zionism alliance received a clear majority in elections that took place on November 1 for the 120-seat Knesset.
Palestinians in Nablus say the plans are highly worrying, particularly given the already tense reality on the ground since last year, with an increase in settler attacks.
"The resettlement of Homesh, in particular, will mean destruction for Palestinians on the Nablus-Jenin road," local journalist Shadi Jararah told Al Jazeera. "Currently, there are near-daily settler attacks against Palestinians on the main road 60, and also on homes in Burqa," continued Jararah, referring to the Palestinian village next to Homesh. "The presence of settlers in Homesh, and on the main road to Jenin, will lead to higher tensions."
    -ALJAZEERA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World leaders arrive for APEC under shadow of Ukraine war
Leaders to watch as Malaysia heads to the polls
Police officers stop cars on November 17 at the entrance to eastern Poland
Israel's Netanyahu agrees to legalise West Bank settler outposts
Ukraine grain export deal extended for four months
Erdogan says confident US, Russia won't use nukes
Relatives gather around a bus carrying prisoners being released outside
Xi scolds Trudeau in meeting at G20


Latest News
AL Advisory Council's meeting Saturday
U-19 cricket: Bangladesh, Pakistan T20 series ends in a draw
Nora Fatehi arrives in Dhaka
BNP's mass rally in Sylhet city Saturday
Asaduzzaman, Amit Saha discuss security-related issues
Man drowns in ditch in Rajbari
People will resist if BNP tries to create anarchy: Hasan
Bangladesh reports 19 Covid cases
FDA approves first drug to delay type 1 diabetes onset
Abed Sarker wants to expand ‘Swadhin Uddyakta’
Most Read News
Japanese envoy’s remark on police’s role in polls “uncalled for”: Cops’ associations
Soybean oil price up by Tk 12 a litre, sugar by Tk 13 a kg
BGMEA honors non-resident Bangladeshis with NRB Award
Japanese envoy tells 'real truth' about last general elections: Fakhrul
Convocation costume distributed in poly bags not acceptable: VC Akhtaruzzaman
DU set to hold its 53rd convocation Saturday
PM urges Kuwait to expedite building petroleum refinery in Bangladesh
Novoair starts Rajshahi-Cox's Bazar direct flight
No dollar crisis from January: BB Governor
Man commits suicide in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft