Ukraine grain export deal extended for four months

ISTANBUL, Nov 17: An agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea and aimed at relieving global food insecurity has been extended for 120 days, officials said on Thursday.

Ukraine is a top world exporter of grain, but Russia's invasion in late February stopped shipments.

The deal between the two warring sides, brokered by Turkey and the UN in July, has helped to transport more than 11 million tonnes of grain and other agricultural products from Ukrainian ports since the start of August. It had been due to expire on Saturday.

On Thursday Ukrainian and Turkish officials announced that the agreement would be extended by four months under existing conditions.

"#BlackSeaGrainInitiative will be prolonged for 120 days," Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Twitter, while a senior Turkish official confirmed to AFP that the deal had been extended "under current terms".

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted: "It has been clearly seen how important and beneficial this agreement is for the food supply and security of the world."

And UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres hailed the extension and said the grain deal "continues to demonstrate the importance of discreet diplomacy in the context of finding multilateral solutions," he said. -AFP











