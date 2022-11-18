Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 November, 2022, 10:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Ukraine grain export deal extended for four months

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

ISTANBUL, Nov 17: An agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea and aimed at relieving global food insecurity has been extended for 120 days, officials said on Thursday.
Ukraine is a top world exporter of grain, but Russia's invasion in late February stopped shipments.
The deal between the two warring sides, brokered by Turkey and the UN in July, has helped to transport more than 11 million tonnes of grain and other agricultural products from Ukrainian ports since the start of August. It had been due to expire on Saturday.
On Thursday Ukrainian and Turkish officials announced that the agreement would be extended by four months under existing conditions.
"#BlackSeaGrainInitiative will be prolonged for 120 days," Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Twitter, while a senior Turkish official confirmed to AFP that the deal had been extended "under current terms".
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted: "It has been clearly seen how important and beneficial this agreement is for the food supply and security of the world."
And UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres hailed the extension and said the grain deal "continues to demonstrate the importance of discreet diplomacy in the context of finding multilateral solutions," he said.    -AFP







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World leaders arrive for APEC under shadow of Ukraine war
Leaders to watch as Malaysia heads to the polls
Police officers stop cars on November 17 at the entrance to eastern Poland
Israel's Netanyahu agrees to legalise West Bank settler outposts
Ukraine grain export deal extended for four months
Erdogan says confident US, Russia won't use nukes
Relatives gather around a bus carrying prisoners being released outside
Xi scolds Trudeau in meeting at G20


Latest News
AL Advisory Council's meeting Saturday
U-19 cricket: Bangladesh, Pakistan T20 series ends in a draw
Nora Fatehi arrives in Dhaka
BNP's mass rally in Sylhet city Saturday
Asaduzzaman, Amit Saha discuss security-related issues
Man drowns in ditch in Rajbari
People will resist if BNP tries to create anarchy: Hasan
Bangladesh reports 19 Covid cases
FDA approves first drug to delay type 1 diabetes onset
Abed Sarker wants to expand ‘Swadhin Uddyakta’
Most Read News
Japanese envoy’s remark on police’s role in polls “uncalled for”: Cops’ associations
Soybean oil price up by Tk 12 a litre, sugar by Tk 13 a kg
BGMEA honors non-resident Bangladeshis with NRB Award
Japanese envoy tells 'real truth' about last general elections: Fakhrul
Convocation costume distributed in poly bags not acceptable: VC Akhtaruzzaman
DU set to hold its 53rd convocation Saturday
PM urges Kuwait to expedite building petroleum refinery in Bangladesh
Novoair starts Rajshahi-Cox's Bazar direct flight
No dollar crisis from January: BB Governor
Man commits suicide in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft