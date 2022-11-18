Worker deaths take a toll on World Cup host Qatar

PARIS, NOV 17: The number of worker deaths from Qatar's giant World Cup campaign may never be known but the debate has already taken a toll on the Gulf state's name, experts say.

One of the world's wealthiest countries, Qatar has been transformed since FIFA awarded the tournament in 2010 with a new metro, skyscrapers, highways, new universities, museums and a port built alongside seven new stadiums and one rebuilt.

Rights groups and media reports say thousands of workers may have died on the huge construction sites. The government calls the claims "outrageous and offensive", and says it is considering "legal" action to defend the country's name.

Qatar, FIFA and the international unions who pressured the Gulf state say more focus should be put on the reforms it has pursued to improve safety, establish a minimum wage and give workers more rights to change jobs and even leave the country.

But with Qatar determined to pursue its modernisation, it faces pressure from the UN's International Labour Organisation, unions and foreign governments to improve its data collection to end the controversy.

British newspaper, The Guardian, set off a major storm with a report in February 2021 that 6,500 workers from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka died between 2011 and 2020. This was based on official figures from the countries. -AFP