Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 November, 2022, 10:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'Must not politicise sport' ahead of Qatar World Cup: Macron

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

BANGKOK, NOV 17: French President Emmanuel Macron waded into the controversy around Qatar's hosting of the World Cup on Thursday, insisting that it was a bad idea to politicise sport.
"I think we must not politicise sport," said Macron, whose national team are defending the title they won in Russia in 2018.
The 2022 World Cup, which kicks off on Sunday, has been dogged by controversy, including over Qatar's alleged human rights abuses, suppression of dissent, mistreatment of foreign workers and persecution of LGBTQ people.
"These questions must be addressed when hosting the event is decided," Macron told reporters in Bangkok, where he is attending a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.
French football captain Hugo Lloris has said he will not join other European captains in wearing an anti-discrimination armband during the tournament. Lloris said he wanted to "show respect" to Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.
Macron, who will go to Qatar if France reach the semi-finals, said it was "a very bad idea to politicise sport", noting that France will host the Olympic Games in 2024.
Paris and some other French cities have said they will not show matches from Qatar on big screens as they normally do for major sports events.
But Macron rejected calls for a boycott of the tournament, made by former Bleus star Eric Cantona among others.
"I am not for a boycott of the World Cup. These questions should be put earlier, at the point where the (right to host) Games or competitions are awarded," Macron said in a meeting with French students in Bangkok.
The president travelled to Russia in 2018 to see Lloris lift France's second World Cup title with a 4-2 win over Croatia in the final.
France begin their defence of the World Cup trophy against Australia on Tuesday, before  playing Denmark and Tunisia.
The Danes have sought to take a stand on Qatar's rights record, proposing to wear pro-human rights training shirts -- until the idea was shot down by FIFA.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Worker deaths take a toll on World Cup host Qatar
As Qatar World Cup looms, street cricket rules for Gulf migrant workers
'Must not politicise sport' ahead of Qatar World Cup: Macron
Travel-weary Saudi superfan awaits WC at 'home'
Maddison praises 'energy' in England World Cup camp
Messi, Argentina land in Qatar after 5-0 World Cup warm-up win
Ronaldo to miss World Cup warm-up friendly
Maradona 'Hand of God' ball fetches £2 million at auction


Latest News
AL Advisory Council's meeting Saturday
U-19 cricket: Bangladesh, Pakistan T20 series ends in a draw
Nora Fatehi arrives in Dhaka
BNP's mass rally in Sylhet city Saturday
Asaduzzaman, Amit Saha discuss security-related issues
Man drowns in ditch in Rajbari
People will resist if BNP tries to create anarchy: Hasan
Bangladesh reports 19 Covid cases
FDA approves first drug to delay type 1 diabetes onset
Abed Sarker wants to expand ‘Swadhin Uddyakta’
Most Read News
Japanese envoy’s remark on police’s role in polls “uncalled for”: Cops’ associations
Soybean oil price up by Tk 12 a litre, sugar by Tk 13 a kg
BGMEA honors non-resident Bangladeshis with NRB Award
Japanese envoy tells 'real truth' about last general elections: Fakhrul
Convocation costume distributed in poly bags not acceptable: VC Akhtaruzzaman
DU set to hold its 53rd convocation Saturday
PM urges Kuwait to expedite building petroleum refinery in Bangladesh
Novoair starts Rajshahi-Cox's Bazar direct flight
No dollar crisis from January: BB Governor
Man commits suicide in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft