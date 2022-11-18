Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 November, 2022, 10:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ronaldo to miss World Cup warm-up friendly

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

LISBON, NOV 17: Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo is suffering a stomach bug and will be left out of the team's World Cup warm-up friendly against Nigeria on Thursday, according to his coach Fernando Santos.
Ronaldo gave an explosive interview to Piers Morgan's show on TalkTV this week in which he criticised Manchester United and said he had no respect for the coach Erik ten Hag, who has not relied on him much this season.
The striker, 37, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, will not train on Wednesday because of the illness, which has started amid the controversy caused by his interview.
"He is suffering from gastroenteritis and will not train today for this reason," Santos told a press conference in Lisbon.
"He won't be ready (to face Nigeria), he's resting, as you know, gastritis takes a lot out of players."
The coach said Ronaldo's interview was not sanctioned by Portugal but did not need to be either, and that it had nothing to do with the national team.
Once recovered, Ronaldo is set to feature in his fifth and potentially final World Cup, with Portugal opening their campaign against Ghana on November 24, before games against Uruguay and South Korea.
The talismanic striker and his country have never won the competition but did triumph at Euro 2016 and won the Nations League in 2019.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Worker deaths take a toll on World Cup host Qatar
As Qatar World Cup looms, street cricket rules for Gulf migrant workers
'Must not politicise sport' ahead of Qatar World Cup: Macron
Travel-weary Saudi superfan awaits WC at 'home'
Maddison praises 'energy' in England World Cup camp
Messi, Argentina land in Qatar after 5-0 World Cup warm-up win
Ronaldo to miss World Cup warm-up friendly
Maradona 'Hand of God' ball fetches £2 million at auction


Latest News
AL Advisory Council's meeting Saturday
U-19 cricket: Bangladesh, Pakistan T20 series ends in a draw
Nora Fatehi arrives in Dhaka
BNP's mass rally in Sylhet city Saturday
Asaduzzaman, Amit Saha discuss security-related issues
Man drowns in ditch in Rajbari
People will resist if BNP tries to create anarchy: Hasan
Bangladesh reports 19 Covid cases
FDA approves first drug to delay type 1 diabetes onset
Abed Sarker wants to expand ‘Swadhin Uddyakta’
Most Read News
Japanese envoy’s remark on police’s role in polls “uncalled for”: Cops’ associations
Soybean oil price up by Tk 12 a litre, sugar by Tk 13 a kg
BGMEA honors non-resident Bangladeshis with NRB Award
Japanese envoy tells 'real truth' about last general elections: Fakhrul
Convocation costume distributed in poly bags not acceptable: VC Akhtaruzzaman
DU set to hold its 53rd convocation Saturday
PM urges Kuwait to expedite building petroleum refinery in Bangladesh
Novoair starts Rajshahi-Cox's Bazar direct flight
No dollar crisis from January: BB Governor
Man commits suicide in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft