Friday, 18 November, 2022, 10:41 PM
WIM Rani Hamid, WFM Noshin win first round

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

WIM Rani Hamid of Bangladesh Ansar and WFM Noshin Anjum of Bangladesh Navy won their first round matches and secured full points in the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib 41st National Women's Chess Championship that has begun from on Thursday at the Chess Federation hall-room.
In the first round matches, WIM Rani Hamid beat Umme Taslima Protiva Talukdar of Bogura and WFM Noshin defeated Tasnia Tarannum Orpa. IWM Rani Hamid played with black pieces in the Queen's Pawn opening game and won against Protiva after 76 moves.
WFM Noshin played with black pieces in the Accelerated London Method game and won against Orpa after 34 moves.
Nusrat Jahan Alo of Bangladesh Police split point with her teammate reigning woman champion WCM Jannatul Ferdous, Sabiha Marjana of Rajshahi Division split point with Kazi Zarin Tasnim of Bangladesh Navy, reigning woman runner-up WCM Ahmed Walijah of Bangladesh Navy drew with her teammate Wadifa Ahmed and Warsia Khusbu split point with WFM Nazrana Khan Eva of Manikganj.
The second round games will be held today (Friday) at the same venue.    -BSS


