Friday, 18 November, 2022, 10:41 PM
Independence Cup Football

Sheikh Russel KC earn first win in Independence Cup

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra recorded their first win in the Independence Cup Football beating ten men Bangladesh Navy Football team by 2-0 goals in their second group A match held on Thursday at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.
With the day's win, Sheikh Russel KC secured four points from two matches while Bangladesh Navy Football team yet to open their account playing the same number of matches.
In the day's match, forward Mohammad Ibrahim and Congolese forward Junior Mpia Mapuku scored one goal for Sheikh Russel. Both the goals came in the first half.
Sunday gave Sheikh Russel KC a deserving lead early in the 2nd minute and Mapuku doubled the lead scoring the second goal in the 12th minute of the match.
After the two goals early in the first half, Bangladesh Navy Football team tried their best to stage a fight back in the match, but they could convert any goal in the remaining proceeding and eventually they had to leave the field with empty hand.
Shohidul Alam of Bangladesh Navy was showed red card by the referee for his unsporting behavior in the match.
It was the second consecutive defeats of Navy team after a 0-2 goal defeat to Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited while Sheikh Russel KC earlier split point with Fortis Football Club playing out to a 1-1 goal draw, in both their respective opening group matches.
Sheikh Russel KC will play their next group match against Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited on Monday (Nov 21) at the same venue while Bangladesh Navy Football team meet Fortis Football Club on the same day at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.    -BSS


