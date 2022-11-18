Video
Friday, 18 November, 2022, 10:41 PM
Home Sports

Independence Cup Football

Mohammedan reach quarterfinal

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited, as the first team, reached quarter final in the Independence Cup Football beating Fortis Football Club by 3-1 goals in their second group A match held on Thursday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.
With the day's victory, Mohammedan SC secured six points from two matches while Fortis FC remained at their previous credit of one point playing the same number of matches.
In the day's match, Malian forward Souleymane Diabate Brazilian defender Roger Durate De Oliveria and midfielder Jafar Iqbal scored one goal each for Mohammedan who led the first half by 3-1 goals. Brazilian forward Luiz Carlos netted the lone goal for Fprtis FC.
Souleymane Diabate, the captain of Mohammedan, put his team ahead early in the 6th minute while Luiz Carlos restored the parity for Fortis FC in the 14th minute of the match.
Mohammedan again took the lead when Oliveria scored the second goal in the 26th minute and Jafar further widened the margin scoring the third goal for Mohammedan in the 39th minute of the match.
After the resumption, Fortis however tried their best to stage a fight back but they could not score any goal in the remaining proceeding.
Mohammedan, who earlier beat Bangladesh Navy Football team by 2-0 goals in their group opening match, will meet Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in the battle of group champions in the last group match to be held on Monday (Nov 21) at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.
Fortis will play their last crucial group match against Bangladesh Navy Football team on the same day at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.
Today's matches: Fakirerpool Young Men's Club vs Chittagong Abahani Limited at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj and Azampur Football Academy vs Bashundhara Kings at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.
Both the matches kick off at 2pm.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

