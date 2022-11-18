Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 November, 2022, 10:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

FIFA President Infantino to stand unopposed for third term

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135

DOHA, NOV 17: FIFA President Gianni Infantino will stand unopposed for a third term as head of world football's governing body next year, FIFA confirmed on Thursday.
A brief statement from FIFA said that Infantino would be the only candidate when the election takes place at the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda on March 16.
"No other candidature has been submitted," the statement said.
Infantino's third term follows in the line of previous FIFA presidents -- Joao Havelange was in charge from 1974 to 1998 and Infantino's predecessor Sepp Blatter held office from 1998 to 2015.
Infantino was elected in 2016 promising to "restore FIFA's image" after the federation was plagued by scandal in the final years of Blatter's time in charge.
The German Football Federation (DFB) said on Wednesday it would not support Infantino's re-election.
DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said he had hoped Infantino would show "deeper consideration for human rights and more commitment to humanitarian issues".
Neuendorf has been a strong supporter of calls from rights groups for FIFA to set up a compensation fund for migrant workers who build the World Cup stadiums.
Infantino can point to the growth in FIFA's turnover during his time in charge -- the governing body is forecasting turnover of $7 billion for the four-year cycle till 2022.
But many of his proposals for the reform of club football, including a plan to expand the Club World Cup to 24 teams, have received a lukewarm reception.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Worker deaths take a toll on World Cup host Qatar
As Qatar World Cup looms, street cricket rules for Gulf migrant workers
'Must not politicise sport' ahead of Qatar World Cup: Macron
Travel-weary Saudi superfan awaits WC at 'home'
Maddison praises 'energy' in England World Cup camp
Messi, Argentina land in Qatar after 5-0 World Cup warm-up win
Ronaldo to miss World Cup warm-up friendly
Maradona 'Hand of God' ball fetches £2 million at auction


Latest News
AL Advisory Council's meeting Saturday
U-19 cricket: Bangladesh, Pakistan T20 series ends in a draw
Nora Fatehi arrives in Dhaka
BNP's mass rally in Sylhet city Saturday
Asaduzzaman, Amit Saha discuss security-related issues
Man drowns in ditch in Rajbari
People will resist if BNP tries to create anarchy: Hasan
Bangladesh reports 19 Covid cases
FDA approves first drug to delay type 1 diabetes onset
Abed Sarker wants to expand ‘Swadhin Uddyakta’
Most Read News
Japanese envoy’s remark on police’s role in polls “uncalled for”: Cops’ associations
Soybean oil price up by Tk 12 a litre, sugar by Tk 13 a kg
BGMEA honors non-resident Bangladeshis with NRB Award
Japanese envoy tells 'real truth' about last general elections: Fakhrul
Convocation costume distributed in poly bags not acceptable: VC Akhtaruzzaman
DU set to hold its 53rd convocation Saturday
PM urges Kuwait to expedite building petroleum refinery in Bangladesh
Novoair starts Rajshahi-Cox's Bazar direct flight
No dollar crisis from January: BB Governor
Man commits suicide in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft