Friday, 18 November, 2022, 10:40 PM
Hockey Champions Trophy

ACME Chattogram champion beating  Monarch Padma in tiebreaker

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Sports Reporter

ACME Chattogram lifted country's first-ever six-team franchise Hockey Champions Trophy beating Shakib Al Hasan's Monarch Mart Padma by 4-3 in tiebreaker in the final match on Thursday at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium.
The regular match saw a 2-2 draw and went for a shootout.
Monarch Padma went in the 14th minute following a penalty corner. Ace striker Russel Mahmud Jimmy initiated the corner and Japanese striker Miya Tanimitsu sounded the board with a perfect hit.
Jimmy was near to double the lead in the 19th minute but his shot hit the left sidebar.
ACME Chattogram could level the margin if the shot of Nederland striker Kellerman was not wasted.
Finally, ACME boys made it even with the opponents in the 42nd minute when Arshad Hossain rocked the post with a powerful hit.
However, Monarch went ahead once again in the 45th minute. Krishna Kumar gave the ball to Saif Khan who quickly pushed it to the post.
Arshad again levelled ACME Chattogram with Monarch Padma as the striker pushed a hit of Devindar Walmiki into the board.
The match was paused for quite a while as the opponents picked a quarrel regarding a decision of the umpire.
Indian recruit of Monarch Padma Devindar Walmiki was adjudged the top scorer of the event for scoring highest 18 goals.
Earlier, ACME Chattogram stormed to the final with a 2-1 win over Rupayan City Cumilla in the first qualifier.
On the other hand, Shakib Al Hasan's Monarch Mart booked their ticket to the final with a 4-3 win in the keenly contested second qualifier match of the four-team playoff.







