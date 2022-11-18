Video
Home Back Page

BPSA protests Japanese envoy’s polls comment

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

The Bangladesh Police Service Association, or BPSA, has protested Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki's remarks casting aspersions on the integrity of the law enforcement agency during the 2018 general election.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the BPSA said the allegation raised by Ito Naoki, the Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh, is baseless and unwarranted
BPSA said, "The members of the force were extremely embarrassed and hurt by his words."
During a recent event in Dhaka, Naoki had reportedly said he had heard claims that "police officials were stuffing ballot boxes on the eve of election day" and that he had never heard of anything similar in another country.
The BPSA statement mentioned that the 11th parliamentary election was held "properly and neutrally everywhere" as reflected by the mainstream media and social media as well as by domestic and international analysts.
Therefore, such remarks against the role of police without any verification from a "respectable person such as the Japanese envoy came as a shock" to the people of the country, according to the association.
The job of the police is to uphold the law and ensure security during polls. They have nothing to do with the casting of ballots inside voting booths or the electoral process as a whole, it added.



