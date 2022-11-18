Fakhrul flays AL for trying to nullify BNP’s Dhaka rally on Dec 10

BNP Secterary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Thursday, "Awami League IS implementing all its blueprints to nullify the BNP divisional rally in Dhaka."

Speaking to journalists at a press conference at Gulshan BNP Chairperson's office he said, "Awami League is killing, arresting and torturing people to nullify our Dhaka divisional rally."

He said, "the government has arrested 50 BNP leaders and activists including Swechchhasebok Dal Central Vice-President Rafique Hawlader and former Juba Dal President Ali Akbar Chunnu. Awami League terrorists attacked and injured 50 of our leaders and activists in Narayanganj."

"False cases have been filed against BNP leaders by attacking innocent people in Munshiganj," Fakhrul said and added, "By staging Shahidul Islam Shaon killing drama government has arrested our central social welfare affairs secretary and Munshiganj district member secretary Kamruzzaman Ratan."

He said, "In Narsingdi and Sirajganj police arrested our leaders in the name of recovery of bombs and gunpowder. They also filed false cases against 7 BNP leaders in Sirajgangj." "Centring the divisional rally Awami League is creating such an atmosphere in Dhaka, it seems that there will be a war in Dhaka on the December 10," the BNP leader added.

"Not only BNP but also all the people of the country are passing a hard time under the fascist government," he said and added, "Despite all adversities we are moving forward to restore democracy in the country. The time of the monster government is over, now they have to come down from power."

Mirza Fakhrul said, "To cling to power Awami League government is pushing the country towards uncertainty and they want to create a heated environment. We have made it very clear that the Dhaka rally will be like other divisional rallies."

"From this rally in Dhaka, we will accelerate our ongoing anti government movement and offer our next demands. This is not our final move against the government," he said. Referring to the comment of Awami League leaders, "BNP will face the same consequence like Hefazat-e-Islam." Fakhrul said, "This is the only thing they can do. I want to make it very clear what they did with Hefazat-e-Islam, they cannot do with the people now."

In a press conference, the Secretary General of BNP presented statistics of 'barriers', 'torture' and arrests of leaders and activists in Chattogram on October 12, Mymensingh on October 15, Khulna on October 22, Barisal on November 5 and Faridpur on November 12.











