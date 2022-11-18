Govt is committed to ensure people’s safety: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said the government is committed to ensure people's safety and security and their properties in any circumstances.

"We know that BNP will go back to their usual path of terrorism to hide its failure. But we want to say clearly that the government is committed to ensure the safety of people's lives and properties in any situation," he said in a statement.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said it is the key responsibility of the government to provide peace and security to the people in normal circumstances.

Apart from ensuring peace and security, the government continues to provide relief to the people amid the ongoing global crisis, he said, adding that in this era of free flow of information, the country's people know better how deep the impact of the global crisis is, and the government is making constant efforts to deal with the crisis.

"But the BNP is desperate to seize the state power through intrigues capitalising on the global crisis," the AL general secretary said.

He said when all political and social organisations across the world are making concerted efforts amid this humanitarian crisis, the BNP, as the opposition party, has chosen the path of destructive politics.

Quader blamed that the BNP leaders are inciting anarchy in the country and they are also making misleading statements purposefully without getting proper response from commoners.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir admitted that their rallies were held peacefully, which means that the government did not create hindrance to their rallies, he said.

The road transport and bridges minister said the government was only alert so that the BNP could not resort to any terrorist act during its rallies.

He said the BNP carried out untold torture and repression on the country's people during its reign to cling to power illegally.

"During 2001-06, the BNP men killed 21,000 AL leaders and activists, while carnage was conducted through the barbaric August 21 grenade attacks. But today they are presenting fake and fabricated statistics of forced disappearances with false data," he added.

He said the BNP leaders should remember that they were severely rejected by the people in the 2008 national elections due to past negative activities. Despite that, Quader said, they continued to wreak havoc and launch arson attacks across the country in an attempt to halt the 2014 national elections.

Over 150 innocent people had to lose their lives brutally and many people are still bearing severe pain suffering from arson attacks, he said.

"Once again, BNP has deployed identified terrorists at field level to establish its reign of terror. Law enforcement agencies are taking action against the terrorists based on specific information. The government is not filing any false case against anyone," the AL general secretary said. -BSS















