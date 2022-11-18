Video
Friday, 18 November, 2022, 10:40 PM
Transport strike called in Sylhet div coinciding with BNP rally tomorrow

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondent

SYLHET, Nov 17: Ahead of BNP's divisional mass rally here in the city tomorrow, the bus owners' association leaders have called for a strike on all district routes. Transport workers' leaders have called for the strike on Saturday, the day BNP is scheduled to hold the rally in Sylhet.
The Paribahan Bus Owners Association convened a meeting at its office at Kadamtali in South Surma last Wednesday and took the decision to call the strike, President of the organization,  Abul Kalam, told the Daily Observer.
In this regard, Kalam said they have been agitating for a long time to demand the use of iron grills in CNG-auto-rickshaws and a ban on registration of illegal battery-powered rickshaws. As these demands were not met, they have decided to call a transport strike in Sylhet from 6:00am to 6:00pm tomorrow. However, if the local administration accepts the demands within this period, they will call off the strike.
On the other hand, Moulvibazar District Bus Minibus Owners Association has called a transport strike in the district on Friday and Saturday. The Association President Rashid Uddin Ahmad made this announcement from the association's office in the Berirpar stand area of the city on Wednesday (November 16) evening.


