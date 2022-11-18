Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 November, 2022, 10:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Don’t register BDP, Jamaat-related parties

Projonmo ’71 hands over memo to CEC

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

Projonmo '71, an organisation of children of martyrs of the Liberation War, on Thursday handed over a memorandum to Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal demanding not to provide registration to 'anti-liberation war political parties' including Bangladesh Development Party (BDP).
Signed by Projonmo '71 President Asif Munir and General Secretary Kazi Saifuddin Abbas, the memorandum claimed that the BDP has direct and indirect connection with Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.
The memorandum stated the BDP, which applied for registration ahead of the 12th national election, is consisted of Jaamat leaders whereas the Jaamat itself lost the validity for election by the court.
"Jamaat has taken the initiative to register under a different name due to the difficulty of getting into public politics," the leaders further claimed in the memorandum.
However, they expressed shock over Election Commissioner Mohammad Alamgir's response to this allegation (BDP's Jaamat link) as he (Alamgir) said, "Jamaat can get registered with the Election Commission under a different name if it fulfills conditions."
Projonmo '71 leaders urged the CEC to take steps against the effort to registrar 'anti-Liberation War forces'.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BPSA protests Japanese envoy’s polls comment
Fakhrul flays AL for trying to nullify BNP’s Dhaka rally on Dec 10
Vendors display national flags of top football playing nations at their makeshift
Govt is committed to ensure people’s safety: Quader
Transport strike called in Sylhet div coinciding with BNP rally tomorrow
Don’t register BDP, Jamaat-related parties
Chief of Army Staff Gen Shafiuddin Ahmed handing over a trophy
153 DU teachers, researchers, students to get gold medal


Latest News
AL Advisory Council's meeting Saturday
U-19 cricket: Bangladesh, Pakistan T20 series ends in a draw
Nora Fatehi arrives in Dhaka
BNP's mass rally in Sylhet city Saturday
Asaduzzaman, Amit Saha discuss security-related issues
Man drowns in ditch in Rajbari
People will resist if BNP tries to create anarchy: Hasan
Bangladesh reports 19 Covid cases
FDA approves first drug to delay type 1 diabetes onset
Abed Sarker wants to expand ‘Swadhin Uddyakta’
Most Read News
Japanese envoy’s remark on police’s role in polls “uncalled for”: Cops’ associations
Soybean oil price up by Tk 12 a litre, sugar by Tk 13 a kg
BGMEA honors non-resident Bangladeshis with NRB Award
Japanese envoy tells 'real truth' about last general elections: Fakhrul
Convocation costume distributed in poly bags not acceptable: VC Akhtaruzzaman
DU set to hold its 53rd convocation Saturday
PM urges Kuwait to expedite building petroleum refinery in Bangladesh
Novoair starts Rajshahi-Cox's Bazar direct flight
No dollar crisis from January: BB Governor
Man commits suicide in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft