Don’t register BDP, Jamaat-related parties

Projonmo '71, an organisation of children of martyrs of the Liberation War, on Thursday handed over a memorandum to Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal demanding not to provide registration to 'anti-liberation war political parties' including Bangladesh Development Party (BDP).

Signed by Projonmo '71 President Asif Munir and General Secretary Kazi Saifuddin Abbas, the memorandum claimed that the BDP has direct and indirect connection with Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.

The memorandum stated the BDP, which applied for registration ahead of the 12th national election, is consisted of Jaamat leaders whereas the Jaamat itself lost the validity for election by the court.

"Jamaat has taken the initiative to register under a different name due to the difficulty of getting into public politics," the leaders further claimed in the memorandum.

However, they expressed shock over Election Commissioner Mohammad Alamgir's response to this allegation (BDP's Jaamat link) as he (Alamgir) said, "Jamaat can get registered with the Election Commission under a different name if it fulfills conditions."

Projonmo '71 leaders urged the CEC to take steps against the effort to registrar 'anti-Liberation War forces'.











