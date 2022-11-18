Video
Home Back Page

53rd DU Convocation

153 DU teachers, researchers, students to get gold medal

97will be awarded PhD, 35 MPhil and 2 DBA degree

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Staff Correspondent

153 Dhaka University (DU) teachers, researchers and meritorious students will be awarded gold medal while 97 will receive PhD, 35 MPhil and two DBA degrees on the 53rd Convocation of the university to scheduled be held on Saturday.
Chaired by President of the country and Chancellor of the university Md Abdul Hamid, the function will begin at 12:00pm on this day at the university's central playground.
A total of 30,348 graduates and researchers registered so far to participate in the convocation. Of them, 22,287 graduates of DU will attend the function at DU venue while 7,796 graduates of seven DU affiliated colleges will be present at Dhaka College venue and Eden Mohila College venue. The authorities will broadcast the function through projector screening in the later two venues. This time, France Economist Nobel Laureate Prof Jean Tirole will address the programme as convocation speaker.
As continuation, convocation speaker Prof Jean will be given an honorary Doctor of Laws degree. In a press a conference held at Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom on Thursday, Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman asked the graduates to enter the venue within 11:00am and bring invitation cards along with National Identity Card (NID) or university identity card.
He said wearing mask is a mandatory in this occasion and added no one will be allowed to carry mobile phone, handbag, camera, electronic device, umbrella and water bottle in the venues.
However, Prof Akhtaruzzaman expressed sorry for the mismanagement in convocation regalia distribution where a number of graduates received their costumes in polythene bags which is contradictory to the idea, carbon free environment.
A large number of graduates from affiliated colleges also expressed dissatisfaction over the convocation arrangements as they demanded the function in one single venue on the Dhaka University campus.
In this regard, Prof Akhtaruzzaman said the authorities concerned will consider all the things next time.


