BGB nabs two with 16.51kg gold worth Tk 15cr in Benapole

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested two people and seized gold bars weighing 16.51 kilograms from Amrakhali check-post area in Benapole on Wednesday.

The arrested are Md Omar Faruk, 27, son of Monu Mia of Mobarakpur village under Daudkandi thana in Cumilla district and Farhad Sarker, 32, son of Abdul Barek Sarker of Islampur village under Matlab thana in Chandpur district.

The approximate worth of the seized bars is Tk 15.43 crore, said a BGB press release signed by Lt Col Minhaj Ahmed Siddique, Captain of Jashore Battalion BGB-49.

On secret information, BGB set up a check post in Amrakhali border on Wednesday night and conducted a search drive inside a pick-up van and seized 112 gold bars. Legal action against the detainees is under process, the release added.













