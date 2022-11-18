Cop uses Interpol to put expatriate in jail on false charges in KSA

A senior police official of Bangladesh allegedly used the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to trap an expatriate over a family dispute. The Interpol desk at the Bangladesh the police headquarters send a counter message to withdrew the red alert after this sensational matter came to light.

Meanwhile, Saudi expatriate Habibur Rahman Razzak of Gopalganj has been imprisoned in Makkah prison for almost one and a half years for such an intentional scam.

Police headquarter (Interpol desk) had earlier sent a message to the Interpol to issue red Alert against Habibur Rahman Razzak of Gopalganj an expatriate in Saudi Arabia. The Interpol had issued the Red Alert on January 26, 2021 to detain Habib following the request from Bangladesh police.

A senior police officer in charge of the concerned Interpol desk at the police headquarters at that time told the daily Observer on condition of anonymity that Additional DIG Sheikh Rafiqul Islam used the Interpol in his family disputes by making false statements. He is Additional DIG of City SB (City Special Branch) in Dhaka.

Red Notice No - A 27/1-2021 named 'Sheikh Habibur Rahman Ibadat, Passport No. BC 0494754, September 29, 2021. According to a counter electronic message no evidence was found against Habib for his involvement in human trafficking, terrorist activities or money laundering which were claimed in request message sent by the Bangladesh police on September 9.

After finding out the truth, a counter electronic message was sent to Riyadh with the advice of the higher authorities, he added.

A panel lawyer of Habib spoke directly to reporters with the help of an interpreter recently. He said, "Telegram (No-1076378) came to the Saudi criminal investigation department of police (CID) on 12 Saban, 1442 Hijri, from the director of the communications department of the Ministry of Interior of Saudi Arabia.

The Interpol has issued the Red Alert on January 26, 2021 to detain Habibur Rahman alias Razzak following request from the Bangladesh police. After that, he was arrested by the relevant police team of the country on 19 Shawwal of Hijri 1442 (23 May 2021) from Al Faisaliya area behind Azizmal in Jeddah city.

After Habib's arrest, the Jeddah police checked the legality of his residence in the country and found no evidence of any fraud. His first passport was in the name of Habibur Rahman and the second passport was issued in the name of Razzaq. Through this passport named Razzak, he got the opportunity to live regularly in Saudi Arabia. The investigating officers of that country has found a match with all the technical information including finger prints. Under this passport he also has a Saudi residence permit (Iqama).

Habib said, "Even after the birth of three children, my wife's ambitious lifestyle forced me to take difficult decisions." On February 3, 2019, I divorced my wife through the Kazi office of Gopalganj. Since then, I have been under the fire of the police officer.

According to sources, Habib's wife Additional DIG Sheikh Rafiqul Islam's niece Tanjila Haque Urmi renewed her passport (BK0721368) last year in 2016, the name of her husband was shown as Razzaq. This passport also contains the name of additional DIG Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Shimul to be contacted in case of emergency. That is, he (the police officer) knew the matter while making the passport.

According to sources almost a year after the divorce, Urmi filed a case against seven people including her former husband Habibur Rahman Razzak under the Prevention of Violence against Women and Children Act with Dahanmondi Police Station on March 3, 2020. Not only against Habib she also filed two false rape cases against Habib's own uncle Azam Khan while Sheikh Rafiqul Islam' was the Superintendent of Police in Pabna.

Another four cases were also filed against Azam Khan under human trafficking and Prevention of Violence against Women and Children Act capital city in Badda, Dhanmondi and Panchbibi in Jaipurhat and Rajshahi, according to sources.

All these allegation were found false, according to police.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary and the former IG of police told the Daily Observer, "If any message from Interpol comes through the embassy, we will know. If the police sends those directly, there is no opportunity to know any information. In response to a question, he said, "If there is a deliberate attempt to implicate an expatriate on false or fabricated charges, then we will assist the victim."











