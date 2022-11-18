Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 November, 2022, 10:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Air Incheon starts Dhaka-Seoul direct cargo flight

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

Air Incheon starts Dhaka-Seoul direct cargo flight

Air Incheon starts Dhaka-Seoul direct cargo flight

Air Incheon, a South Korean cargo airline, has started direct Seoul-Dhaka-Seoul cargo flight that will guarantee a single-day arrival for any urgent goods in between Bangladesh and the east Asian nation.
TAD Logistics, a local international freight forwarder launched the two weekly direct cargo flight on Saturday, a press release said on Tuesday.
"Our export process would increase its earnings with the aid of the cargo flights and based on demand from the market. We intend to increase the number of flights on the route to five per week," TAD Group managing director Md. Ashikur Rahman Tuhin said on the occasion.
 He said that currently keeping up with market demand and keeping an eye on business continuity, entrepreneurs are looking for reliable alternatives to import and export products.
Through the new cargo service exports of perishable goods from Bangladesh will rise as a result, he added.
The biggest exports from Bangladesh to South Korea include leather, leather goods, crabs, RMG, fish and human hair.
According to the Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and apparel, including a diverse basket of items such as underwear, denim, shirts, jackets and pullovers, expects to export $1 billion to Korea this fiscal year.
With apparel manufacturing increasingly moving out of China due to rising costs, Bangladeshi entrepreneurs now have an opportunity to capture the Korean market, which currently sources 34 percent of its clothing from Beijing, according to Business Insiders.
 In a data published by Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), since 2017, Bangladesh's share of the Korean clothing market has been growing but at a slow pace and reached a little over 4% with export earnings of $440 million in FY22.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Selling LPG cylinders as scrap poses huge risks
Air Incheon starts Dhaka-Seoul direct cargo flight
Watchdog warns action as oil, sugar supply crunch lingers
BD, India’s Meghalaya to reopen border haat
BSEC okays ABG as strategic investor of CSE
Startup to invest Tk 5cr to promote green business
Stocks rise on buying
BD emphasizes diversifying exports for smooth LDC graduation


Latest News
AL Advisory Council's meeting Saturday
U-19 cricket: Bangladesh, Pakistan T20 series ends in a draw
Nora Fatehi arrives in Dhaka
BNP's mass rally in Sylhet city Saturday
Asaduzzaman, Amit Saha discuss security-related issues
Man drowns in ditch in Rajbari
People will resist if BNP tries to create anarchy: Hasan
Bangladesh reports 19 Covid cases
FDA approves first drug to delay type 1 diabetes onset
Abed Sarker wants to expand ‘Swadhin Uddyakta’
Most Read News
Japanese envoy’s remark on police’s role in polls “uncalled for”: Cops’ associations
Soybean oil price up by Tk 12 a litre, sugar by Tk 13 a kg
BGMEA honors non-resident Bangladeshis with NRB Award
Japanese envoy tells 'real truth' about last general elections: Fakhrul
Convocation costume distributed in poly bags not acceptable: VC Akhtaruzzaman
DU set to hold its 53rd convocation Saturday
PM urges Kuwait to expedite building petroleum refinery in Bangladesh
Novoair starts Rajshahi-Cox's Bazar direct flight
No dollar crisis from January: BB Governor
Man commits suicide in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft