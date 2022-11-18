Video
Watchdog warns action as oil, sugar supply crunch lingers

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection or DNCRP has threatened action against refiners, saying they have not stabilised cooking oil market and sugar supply although they have been given enough gas and power now to overcome energy shortage.   
After visiting Dhaka's Karwan Bazar wholesale market on Wednesday, DNCRP Director General AHM Shafiquzzaman said they only found soybean oil bottled by  Sena and Pusti brands, but other popular brands such as Teer, Fresh, Bashundhara and Rupchanda are missing.
"Where have they gone?" he wondered.
Most shops did not have sugar. Some that have sugar were selling the packed product at Tk 108 per kg and unpacked one at Tk 103. The government-fixed price for packed sugar is Tk 95 and unpacked sugar price is Tk 90. Shafiquzzaman said companies selling packed sugar at Tk 108 will face legal action. He said he held a meeting with owners of sugar and cooking oil refineries on Oct 26 to discuss the volatility in the market.
"Refiners representatives said lack of gas was a major challenge in normalising production. After that meeting, gas supply increased following their demand and their mills are not experiencing power cuts now."
"We've information that their production normalised afterwards. Then this is a big question: why enough sugar and edible oil is not coming to the market," he wondered.
Shafiquzzaman said traders applied for readjustment of prices and the Trade and Tariff Commission was working on the matter.
"A decision will be made soon. But traders are using this matter as an excuse to control supply at some places. We'll find them out and take action against them," he said.
    -bdnews24.com


Watchdog warns action as oil, sugar supply crunch lingers
