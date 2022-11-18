Stocks rise on buying

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Thursday witnessed an upward trend like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 12.64 points to settle at 6,265.99. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 8.25 points to finish at 2,199.91 and 7.33 points closing at 1,364.18.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 5521.37 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 4685.16 million at the previous session of the week.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 314 issues traded, 48 closed green, 42 in the red and 224 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

CLICL was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.95 per cent while ANWARGALV was the worst loser, losing 39.59 percent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 18.12 points to settle at 18,492.98 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 11.39 points to close at 11,081.63.

Of the issues traded, 42 advanced, 22 declined and 83 remained unchanged on the CSE. -BSS











