Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 November, 2022, 10:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks rise on buying

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Thursday witnessed an upward trend like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 12.64 points to settle at 6,265.99. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 8.25 points to finish at 2,199.91 and 7.33 points closing at 1,364.18.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 5521.37 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 4685.16 million at the previous session of the week.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 314 issues traded, 48 closed green, 42 in the red and 224 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
CLICL was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.95 per cent while ANWARGALV was the worst loser, losing 39.59 percent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 18.12 points to settle at 18,492.98 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 11.39 points to close at 11,081.63.
Of the issues traded, 42 advanced, 22 declined and 83 remained unchanged on the CSE.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Selling LPG cylinders as scrap poses huge risks
Air Incheon starts Dhaka-Seoul direct cargo flight
Watchdog warns action as oil, sugar supply crunch lingers
BD, India’s Meghalaya to reopen border haat
BSEC okays ABG as strategic investor of CSE
Startup to invest Tk 5cr to promote green business
Stocks rise on buying
BD emphasizes diversifying exports for smooth LDC graduation


Latest News
AL Advisory Council's meeting Saturday
U-19 cricket: Bangladesh, Pakistan T20 series ends in a draw
Nora Fatehi arrives in Dhaka
BNP's mass rally in Sylhet city Saturday
Asaduzzaman, Amit Saha discuss security-related issues
Man drowns in ditch in Rajbari
People will resist if BNP tries to create anarchy: Hasan
Bangladesh reports 19 Covid cases
FDA approves first drug to delay type 1 diabetes onset
Abed Sarker wants to expand ‘Swadhin Uddyakta’
Most Read News
Japanese envoy’s remark on police’s role in polls “uncalled for”: Cops’ associations
Soybean oil price up by Tk 12 a litre, sugar by Tk 13 a kg
BGMEA honors non-resident Bangladeshis with NRB Award
Japanese envoy tells 'real truth' about last general elections: Fakhrul
Convocation costume distributed in poly bags not acceptable: VC Akhtaruzzaman
DU set to hold its 53rd convocation Saturday
PM urges Kuwait to expedite building petroleum refinery in Bangladesh
Novoair starts Rajshahi-Cox's Bazar direct flight
No dollar crisis from January: BB Governor
Man commits suicide in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft