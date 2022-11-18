Video
realme C33 sets record in Wish Come True Day sale

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Desk

On the occasion of Daraz 11.11 campaign, realme organized a special campaign titled 'Wish Come True' day. On that day, youth-favorite brand realme has set a new record. realme C33, the only entry-level 50-megapixel camera smartphone with a phenomenal design, has become the fastest selling smartphone in the Daraz campaign held on November 11.
realme has set this record by selling a total of 3,000 units of realme C33 smartphones during 'Wish Come True' day campaign. For details about realme C33 smartphone, click: https://www.realme.com/bd/realme-c33., says a press release.
realme C33 has been designed keeping the preferences of the youth in mind. Its Boundless Sea Design has grabbed the attention of the youth. Coming with a 6.5-inch display and 8.3mm ultra-slim body along with Boundless Sea Design, this phone looks very trendy and fashionable.
Besides, the dynamic visual light effect created with the help of micron-level processing and lithography makes this phone even more attractive. For photography lovers, this phone has a 50MP camera with CHDR algorithm technology, which makes it easy to take brighter and more attractive pictures even in bright daylight.
A massive 5,000 mAh battery ensures uninterrupted video and content viewing experience. The phone also comes with ultra-fast side fingerprint sensor and super-fast UFS 2.2 storage system.
realme C33 is available on the market in two great color variants - Aqua Blue and Night Sea and has turned into the center of attention among the youth.


