Saudi Arabia’s SAGO buys 1m tonnes of wheat

Saudi Arabia's state grain importer has bought just over 1 million tonnes of milling wheat in its sixth tender of the current year, booking almost twice the volume it initially tendered for, the company.

Saudi Arabia Grain Organization (SAGO) had initially been looking for 595,000 tonnes of wheat in ten shipments for supply between April and June 2023.

SAGO said it had bought wheat of EU, North and South American, Australian and Black Sea origins from seven suppliers, with prices understood to have ranged from $374.25-390.59/ tonnes.

This included a total of 16 cargoes, including five for Jeddah Islamic Port with a quantity of 321,000 mt, six cargoes for Yanbu with a quantity of 378,000 tonnes, four cargoes for King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam with a quantity of 255,000 tonnes, and one vessel for Jazan Port with a quantity of 55,000 tonnes.

According to trade sources, Cargill sold the biggest volume with 260,000 tonnes, followed by Olam with 195,000 tonnes, Holbud with 189,000 tonnes, Agricost with 180,000 tonnes, Bunge and ADM with 65,000 tonnes each, and Viterra with 55,000 tonnes.

SAGO said it had also completed local wheat purchases for this season, picking up 538,436 tonnes in total.

The latest purchase brings SAGO's total bookings though tenders and private buying in 2022/23 to over 4 million tonnes, more than 1 million tonnes more than the amount estimated by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

