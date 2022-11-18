Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 November, 2022, 10:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Saudi Arabia’s SAGO buys 1m tonnes of wheat

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

Saudi Arabia's state grain importer has bought just over 1 million tonnes of milling wheat in its sixth tender of the current year, booking almost twice the volume it initially tendered for, the company.
Saudi Arabia Grain Organization (SAGO) had initially been looking for 595,000 tonnes of wheat in ten shipments for supply between April and June 2023.
SAGO said it had bought wheat of EU, North and South American, Australian and Black Sea origins from seven suppliers, with prices understood to have ranged from $374.25-390.59/ tonnes.
This included a total of 16 cargoes, including five for Jeddah Islamic Port with a quantity of 321,000 mt, six cargoes for Yanbu with a quantity of 378,000 tonnes, four cargoes for King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam with a quantity of 255,000 tonnes, and one vessel for Jazan Port with a quantity of 55,000 tonnes.
According to trade sources, Cargill sold the biggest volume with 260,000 tonnes, followed by Olam with 195,000 tonnes, Holbud with 189,000 tonnes, Agricost with 180,000 tonnes, Bunge and ADM with 65,000 tonnes each, and Viterra with 55,000 tonnes.
SAGO said it had also completed local wheat purchases for this season, picking up 538,436 tonnes in total.
The latest purchase brings SAGO's total bookings though tenders and private buying in 2022/23 to over 4 million tonnes, more than 1 million tonnes more than the amount estimated by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).
For more information on Saudi Arabia's buying, please see the Agricensus Tender Dashboard.
    Agricensus


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Selling LPG cylinders as scrap poses huge risks
Air Incheon starts Dhaka-Seoul direct cargo flight
Watchdog warns action as oil, sugar supply crunch lingers
BD, India’s Meghalaya to reopen border haat
BSEC okays ABG as strategic investor of CSE
Startup to invest Tk 5cr to promote green business
Stocks rise on buying
BD emphasizes diversifying exports for smooth LDC graduation


Latest News
AL Advisory Council's meeting Saturday
U-19 cricket: Bangladesh, Pakistan T20 series ends in a draw
Nora Fatehi arrives in Dhaka
BNP's mass rally in Sylhet city Saturday
Asaduzzaman, Amit Saha discuss security-related issues
Man drowns in ditch in Rajbari
People will resist if BNP tries to create anarchy: Hasan
Bangladesh reports 19 Covid cases
FDA approves first drug to delay type 1 diabetes onset
Abed Sarker wants to expand ‘Swadhin Uddyakta’
Most Read News
Japanese envoy’s remark on police’s role in polls “uncalled for”: Cops’ associations
Soybean oil price up by Tk 12 a litre, sugar by Tk 13 a kg
BGMEA honors non-resident Bangladeshis with NRB Award
Japanese envoy tells 'real truth' about last general elections: Fakhrul
Convocation costume distributed in poly bags not acceptable: VC Akhtaruzzaman
DU set to hold its 53rd convocation Saturday
PM urges Kuwait to expedite building petroleum refinery in Bangladesh
Novoair starts Rajshahi-Cox's Bazar direct flight
No dollar crisis from January: BB Governor
Man commits suicide in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft