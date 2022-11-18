

Aurthohin, Bassbaba back with a bang after 6 years

He announced that their new album Phoenix Diary 1 is set to be released this year. But, the exciting news is that Samsung fans have been among the first to enjoy the music video of the first song of this album, says a press release.

In a grand event held at Samsung's BTI Landmark showroom in the capital's Gulshan Avenue on Wednesday, fans selected through a competition got the chance to enjoy the premiere of the music video. Bassbaba, other band members of Aurthohin, Shakib Chowdhury of Cryptic Fate and music video director Ashfaq Bipul were present at the event.

To win the competition and be the first to attend the premiere of the music video of the first song from Phoenix's Diary 1 album, the participants were given several conditions by Samsung. At the same time, Aurthohin also shared the whole process of participation in a Facebook live video. Responding to Aurthohin's call, many spontaneous comments from the fans overflowed in the comment section of the video. Based on the comments, the authorities chose the winners who got the chance to enjoy the premiere of this music video today.

On this occasion, Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of MX Business, Samsung Electronics Bangladesh, said, "Bassbaba's unyielding mental strength inspires us. We are very glad to have such a legend as our companion in this journey. Samsung always encourages its fans to move forward and take a leap in life. We hope that Bassbaba's songs and his indomitable spirit will motivate everyone."











