Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 November, 2022, 10:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Aurthohin, Bassbaba back with a bang after 6 years

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Desk

Aurthohin, Bassbaba back with a bang after 6 years

Aurthohin, Bassbaba back with a bang after 6 years

Recently, the famous band 'Aurthohin' has come up with great news for the fans. Their lead vocal Suman had said earlier, after conquering all obstacles the work on their new album is progressing fast.
He announced that their new album Phoenix Diary 1 is set to be released this year. But, the exciting news is that Samsung fans have been among the first to enjoy the music video of the first song of this album, says a press release.
In a grand event held at Samsung's BTI Landmark showroom in the capital's Gulshan Avenue on Wednesday, fans selected through a competition got the chance to enjoy the premiere of the music video. Bassbaba, other band members of Aurthohin, Shakib Chowdhury of Cryptic Fate and music video director Ashfaq Bipul were present at the event.  
To win the competition and be the first to attend the premiere of the music video of the first song from Phoenix's Diary 1 album, the participants were given several conditions by Samsung. At the same time, Aurthohin also shared the whole process of participation in a Facebook live video. Responding to Aurthohin's call, many spontaneous comments from the fans overflowed in the comment section of the video. Based on the comments, the authorities chose the winners who got the chance to enjoy the premiere of this music video today.  
On this occasion, Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of MX Business, Samsung Electronics Bangladesh, said, "Bassbaba's unyielding mental strength inspires us. We are very glad to have such a legend as our companion in this journey. Samsung always encourages its fans to move forward and take a leap in life. We hope that Bassbaba's songs and his indomitable spirit will motivate everyone."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Selling LPG cylinders as scrap poses huge risks
Air Incheon starts Dhaka-Seoul direct cargo flight
Watchdog warns action as oil, sugar supply crunch lingers
BD, India’s Meghalaya to reopen border haat
BSEC okays ABG as strategic investor of CSE
Startup to invest Tk 5cr to promote green business
Stocks rise on buying
BD emphasizes diversifying exports for smooth LDC graduation


Latest News
AL Advisory Council's meeting Saturday
U-19 cricket: Bangladesh, Pakistan T20 series ends in a draw
Nora Fatehi arrives in Dhaka
BNP's mass rally in Sylhet city Saturday
Asaduzzaman, Amit Saha discuss security-related issues
Man drowns in ditch in Rajbari
People will resist if BNP tries to create anarchy: Hasan
Bangladesh reports 19 Covid cases
FDA approves first drug to delay type 1 diabetes onset
Abed Sarker wants to expand ‘Swadhin Uddyakta’
Most Read News
Japanese envoy’s remark on police’s role in polls “uncalled for”: Cops’ associations
Soybean oil price up by Tk 12 a litre, sugar by Tk 13 a kg
BGMEA honors non-resident Bangladeshis with NRB Award
Japanese envoy tells 'real truth' about last general elections: Fakhrul
Convocation costume distributed in poly bags not acceptable: VC Akhtaruzzaman
DU set to hold its 53rd convocation Saturday
PM urges Kuwait to expedite building petroleum refinery in Bangladesh
Novoair starts Rajshahi-Cox's Bazar direct flight
No dollar crisis from January: BB Governor
Man commits suicide in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft