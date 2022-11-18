Video
OPPO launches smartphone A17 with new features

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk

Bringing powerful features in the entry-level segment, leading global smart device brand OPPO has just launched a new stunning smartphone "A17" with exceptional attributes on Monday.
The device features a premium leather-feel and flat-edge design, a massive 50MP Dual AI camera, up to 8GB RAM (4+4GB expansion) and many more outstanding features. Available in two glorious colors - Lake Blue & Midnight Black, the smartphone is priced BDT 15,990 only!, says a press release.
OPPO's latest A17 highlights a premium leather-feel and flat-edge design that is exceptional for a smartphone in this segment, making the device extra worthy for its price segment. This is the only smartphone in this segment with a massive 50MP camera and up to 8GB RAM (4+4GB) expansion facility.
Low-end models often cause a lot of lagging and do not offer a seamless smartphone experience. As a solution to this problem, OPPO is now offering RAM Expansion technology through this device. The technology reduces the frequency of background app optimization and the overall load by compressing less-used apps into ROM for storage as if the original ROM were expanded. Thus, ensuring hitless app startup and switchover.
In addition to these unique features, the smartphone boasts a 5000mAh long-lasting battery, delivering day-long power even with multi-app, media and camera use. With this device, there is no need to check battery percentage every now and then; users can just enjoy to the max! Moreover, to further ensure the best smartphone experience in the segment, OPPO conducted rigorous waterproofing and splash tests to reduce the fear of water damage. Offering utmost endurance, OPPO A17 is IPX4 Water Resistance!
Lucky customers purchasing OPPO A17 will receive a Shakib Al Hasan t-shirt on a first come, first served basis as a part of the O'Fans Festival. So, to experience the ultimate smartphone experience at a great value and receive a t-shirt of the world's renowned all-rounder, grab the OPPO A17!
On this occasion, Damon Yang, Managing Director of OPPO Bangladesh Authorized Exclusive Distributor, said, " We hope we can continue to enhance users' excitement through this fest and thank the users for the kindness they have shown to OPPO by constantly choosing our smartphones!"


