

ONE Bank holds entrepreneurship event in Rangamati

ONE Bank Ltd organised a month long "Entrepreneurship Development Program" under SEIP project organized by ONE Bank Ltd for the 1st time in Hill tract district Rangamati, Bangladesh with the direct supervision of Bangladesh Bank and ministry of Finance funded by ADB has successfully ended recently where 25 SEIP graduates were awarded with certification, says a press release.The ultimate purpose of the program is to create scopes for new entrants in Business to enrich their business skill sets, giving access to finance and promoting new entrepreneurs under cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) sector.Md. Nazrul Islam, Chief Project Coordinator and Additional Director, Bangladesh Bank was present as chief guest and Zahid Iqbal, Joint Director, SMESPD - Bangladesh Bank, Md. Kamrul Ahsan, Head of SME Business, Masudul Haque, Head of Training and other senior officials of ONE Bank Limited were also present in this programme.