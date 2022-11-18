Video
Coca-Cola launches internship programme SIP

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Coca-Cola Bangladesh Beverages Limited (CCBBL), formerly known as International Beverages Private Limited (IBPL)has launched its signature learning program Student Internship Program (SIP) this year-the first time in Bangladesh.
 Under this program, promising talents from various public and private universities across the country will be selected to participate in a one-of-a-kind learning experience that will test their agility and tenacity, while empowering them with hands on experience of working for one of the most-loved global brands, says a press release.
The aim of SIP in Bangladesh is to bridge the gap between industry expectations and the academia in terms of local talent developmentand giving them exposure in global platforms. Keeping this in mind, the program has been carefully designed to nurture passionate undergraduate students by enabling them to workina dynamic environment and take leadership in meaningful assignments that will prepare them to navigate the unique and complex challenges one might be faced with in their corporate career.
Senior year students from different universities can register through the Facebook and LinkedIn platforms of Coca-Cola Bangladesh Beverages from 17 November 2022, to participate in the internship program. Interns will be selected based on rigorous selection criteria.
Coca-Cola Bangladesh Beverages Limited, formerly known as International Beverages Private Limited (IBPL), is a 100% foreign direct investment of The Cola-Cola Company in Bangladesh-the world's largest beverage company serving consumers in more than 200 countries. We have been present in the Bangladesh market since 2009, offering a wide range of high-quality, refreshing beverage options to Bangladeshi consumers.
Coca-Cola Bangladesh Beverages Limited has been witnessing exponential growth over the last few years, creating more than 30,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.


