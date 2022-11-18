Padma Bank holds road show for Canadian University pupils

Video
Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Padma Bank Ltd has organised a Student Banking Road Show titled "Financial Literacy and Banking Career" for the students of Canadian University of Bangladesh, says a press release.
In the road show, there were four segments and the topics including student savings, necessary documents for students who are willing to go for pursing higher studies abroad, cover letter and CV writing, and job interview preparation etc.
Canadian University of Bangladesh Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. HM Jahirul Haque inaugurated the road show at the university's building at Pragati Sarani of the capital on Wednesday.
He expressed his sincere thanks to the Padma Bank authorities for organizing such wonderful road show. He said that if this kind of road show organized regularly, the students' fear of job interviews will disappear. They will get benefit from it for any work not just job.
Padma Bank's Chief Human Resource Officer M Ahsan Ullah Khan discussed in details about cover letter writing and job interview techniques.
Road Show's main article was presented by Nafisa Ara, Head of Segments of Padma Bank. She discussed money management, savings, things to do for students aspiring for higher education abroad and various issues regarding student file.
Besides, Head of Retail and SME Banking Rokibul Hasan Chowdhury answered various questions of the students.
The road show was well attended by the university's students. They thanked Padma Bank and University authorities for the arrangement. They requested to arrange demo interviews in the future to overcome the fear of interviews.
Dean of Canadian University of Bangladesh's School of Business Prof. Zahurul Alam, Head of School of Business SM Arifuzzaman gave congratulatory speech. Rashedur Rahman Deputy Director Canadian University of Bangladesh and other senior officials of the two institutions were present in the event. Certificates were awarded to the students who participated in the road show at the end of the program.


