TikTok wraps up World T20 campaign with over 500m views

TikTok has concluded its T20 World Cup campaign in Bangladesh, capturing some of the most celebrated moments of the Bangladesh cricket team's journey in the tournament. The campaign, powered by two hashtags, garnered over 500 million views on TikTok during the month.

Celebrities and content creators took part in the vibrant, fun, and eye-catching campaign expressing their love for the game. From sharing on-ground glimpses to expressing their emotions during the World Cup matches, the TikTok community in Bangladesh celebrated every up and down of the tournament, says a press release.

The hashtag #CelebrateCricket reached 250 million views, featuring videos of some of the most popular content creators in the country, including sports icons like Shahriar Nafees, former cricketer of Bangladesh cricket team, Jamal Harris Bhuyan, captain of Bangladesh national football team, popular creators like Shihab Hasan Neyon, Quazi Sabir, Mashrur Enan and many others. Along with match reviews and updates, the creators also shared their nostalgic cricket moments with their fans. Other content creators across Bangladesh joined in to support the team while some shared their views about the team's performance in a fun and entertaining manner.

















