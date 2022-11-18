Video
Sura Krishna Chakma becomes brand endorser of bKash

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

South Asian Pro Boxing Champion and professional boxer, Sura Krishna Chakma has become the brand endorser of bKash to further elevate his boxing career.
bKash has taken this initiative to contribute to the development of the sport of boxing in the country and facilitate Sura Chakma's future career, says a press release.
Sura Krishna Chakma signed this brand endorsement contract for one year at an event, organized by bKash at its head office. Mir Nawbut Ali, Chief Marketing Officer of bKash along with senior officials were present at this event.
bKash believes in giving people empowerment, self-reliance and economic liberation. Sura Krishna Chakma is reflecting that belief in his hard work and enthusiasm and instilling the dream among the new generation. bKash, the country's largest MFS provider, will be by his side in his journey of success in boxing ring.
Excited about this new journey with bKash, Sura Krishna Chakma said, "bKash is playing a pivotal role in the financial inclusion of millions of people in the country. This journey with an impactful brand like bKash will brighten my boxing career".
Congratulating the country's best boxer, bKash's Chief Marketing Officer Mir Nawbut Ali said, "Sura Krishna Chakma will bring more success for the country. His remarkable accomplishment means the country's achievement. We are glad to be with him."
Student of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP),Sura Krishna Chakma completed his graduation and post-graduation in Islamic History and Culture from Dhaka University. Born in Rangamati, Sura Krishna dreams of bringing greater achievements in boxing for Bangladesh in the international level.


