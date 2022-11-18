

BRICM holds its 6th board meeting

Ziaul Hasan, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology, presided over the meeting held on Monday, says a press release.

The members of the board Md Abdus Sattar, director general (additional secretary), BSTI; Md Abdul Momin, additional secretary (development), Ministry of Science and Technology; Khaja Abdul Hannan, additional secretary, Ministry of Food, Md Enamul Haque, additional secretary, Directorate General of Health Services, and Md Aftab Ali Shaikh, chairman, BCSIR, were present at the meeting.

Other members Mohammad Salauddin, joint secretary, Ministry of Industries; Syeda Sultana Razia, Department of Chemical Engineering, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology; Syeda Nawara Jahan, joint secretary, Department of Secondary and Higher Education; Md Bakhtiyar Hossain, director (manpower and training), Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council, and Mala Khan, director general of BRiCM, also attended the meeting.











The 6th meeting of the board of directors of Bangladesh Reference Institute for Chemical Measurements (BRICM), under the Ministry of Science and Technology, was held in the board room of BRICM.Ziaul Hasan, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology, presided over the meeting held on Monday, says a press release.The members of the board Md Abdus Sattar, director general (additional secretary), BSTI; Md Abdul Momin, additional secretary (development), Ministry of Science and Technology; Khaja Abdul Hannan, additional secretary, Ministry of Food, Md Enamul Haque, additional secretary, Directorate General of Health Services, and Md Aftab Ali Shaikh, chairman, BCSIR, were present at the meeting.Other members Mohammad Salauddin, joint secretary, Ministry of Industries; Syeda Sultana Razia, Department of Chemical Engineering, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology; Syeda Nawara Jahan, joint secretary, Department of Secondary and Higher Education; Md Bakhtiyar Hossain, director (manpower and training), Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council, and Mala Khan, director general of BRiCM, also attended the meeting.