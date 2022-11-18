Video
Friday, 18 November, 2022
BFSA trains foodpanda's home chefs, restaurateurs

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Business Desk

The Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) organized a training session for foodpanda's home chefs and restaurant owners of Sylhet to improve hygiene standards while preparing food and its packaging for the consumers.    
BFSA has conducted this training session for all the stakeholders including foodpanda's high officials with a view to sharing the government's laws and regulations on hygiene, health concerns, safety, food storage and packaging standards for the consumers. Moreover, the training also focused on the best practices of kitchen operations, says a press release.
Abdun Naser Khan, Secretary of Bangladesh Food Safety Authority graced the event as the chief guest with the presence of high officials of foodpanda, including Jamal Yusuff Zuberi, Director of Finance; Siddhartha Bhowmick, Head of Business Development; and Avinash Maheshwaram, Head of Marketplace Operations. The session was organized at a hotel in Sylhet last week.
"We hope foodpanda will organize this training programme in all the districts in the future and BFSA will be happy to guide and assist," said Abdun Naser Khan, said Secretary of BFSA.


