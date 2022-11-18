Video
Akij Jute Mills cuts 6,300 jobs as exports fall

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

JASHORE, Nov 17: Akij Jute Mills in Jashore's Abhaynagar has shed 6,300 temporary jobs, citing a 'fall' in exports and 'increase' in prices of raw materials.
The factory in Noapara asked the temporary workers not to come to work, retaining 700 permanent workers, said Abdus Salam, president of its workers' union.
The factory transports workers to and from different places in Jashore, Khulna and Narail by buses, but it did not send the vehicles to pick up the temporary workers on Tuesday.
The permanent workers will work in two shifts instead of three as part of efforts to 'prevent losses', its Executive Director Sheikh Abdul Hakim said.
"Our products are mainly exported to Turkey, but the goods cannot be sent now due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Even if we send the products, the cost will be high. New orders have decreased while jute prices have increased," said Hakim.
The temporary workers will be able to rejoin when the situation normalises, he said.
Kulsuma Begum of Payra village in Abhaynagar, one of the workers who lost their jobs, said it was the only source of income for her family. "I don't know how my family will survive from tomorrow."    -bdnews24.com


