

LankaBangla ties up with courier to boost CMSME lending

Managing Director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance Khwaja Shahriar and Founder and CEO of Delivery Tiger Fahim Mashroor, signed the agreement at the LBFL's Head Office recently.

On this occasion, Khwaja Shahriar, MD and CEO, mentioned that as a leading financial institute, LankaBangla Finance can play a pivotal role in developing Online-based CMSMEs through Delivery Tiger where these online CMSMEs will be benefited and be able to do sustainable business in the coming days.

Founder and CEO of Delivery Tiger, Fahim Mashroor said that through this partnership, small businesses connected with Delivery Tiger will benefit hugely by getting small amounts of loans from LankaBangla Finance without much documentation. Such facility can boost their business when they need urgent money.

Among others, Head of Operations A. K. M. Kamruzzaman, Head of Retail Business Khurshed Alam, Head of CMSME Md. Kamruzzaman Khan, Head of Brand & Marketing Md. Raziuddin, and on behalf of Delivery Tiger, Chief Technical Officer Rony Mondal, Head of Merchant Relationship Ali Azhar Khan, and other senior officials of both organizations were present at the event.

The entire loan process, from application to disbursement and repayment, will be thoroughly digitized, allowing CMSME customers from across the country quick access to finance. This "Platform Based CMSME Lending" will enable such entrepreneurs to borrow funds timely and cost-effectively through LankaBangla Shikha Anonnya, a unique loan product dedicated to women entrepreneurs.











